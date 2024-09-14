James McPake singles out ‘brilliant’ teenager for Fife derby praise as Dunfermline boss updates winger injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake singles out ‘brilliant’ teenager for Fife derby praise as Dunfermline boss updates winger injury

The Pars manager was delighted to see 18-year-old Sam Young come through the 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers with flying colours.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake has heaped praise on ‘brilliant’ Sam Young after the teenager helped Dunfermline to a Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers.

The 18-year-old made his first-ever league start in front of a bumper crowd of 6,693 at East End Park on Friday night.

And the defender contributed to the Pars’ clean sheet in the 2-0 victory to end a six-game run without a win against their local rivals.

McPake preferred Young to either Sam Fisher or Rhys Breen in the absence of skipper Kyle Benedictus and was pleased to see the move pay off.

Dunfermline defender Sam Young beats Raith substitute Lewis Gibson in the air.
Dunfermline defender Sam Young (left) beats Raith substitute Lewis Gibson in the air. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“It is what we are trying to do at the football club,” he said of the inclusion of Young in a back four with the average age of just 21.

“We are trying to play these young players and help them.

“We know we need the experienced ones to help them, particularly in games like [derbies].

“But it wasn’t hard for me. Sam Fisher came and played for me at that age as well.

“Kyle Benedictus is out and I picked the one that I feel is doing the best. Tommy Fogarty has been excellent since he came in, he had a good international break, and Sam Young has been brilliant.”

McPake: ‘It didn’t bother him’

He added: “I know that it’s a cliche but if they are good enough, they are old enough.

“I think if you look back at what myself and [assistant] Dave [Mackay] have done since we have been coaches, it is play younger players.

“That’s not to say that’s what we [always] do. They only play because we believe they can do the job and if you can get experienced ones to help them then great.

“I think there was enough in that team and the two of them [Young and Fogarty] handled it pretty well.

“The only worry for me is that it was the first time that Sam Young has probably played in an atmosphere like that. But it didn’t bother him, he was excellent.”

Raith's Dylan Easton and Dunfermline duo Lewis McCann and Chris Hamilton scuffle.
Dunfermline’s 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers included a second-half melee. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, McPake is hopeful the injury to Kane Ritchie-Hosler is not too serious.

The winger had to be substituted after an hour in obvious discomfort.

“He is okay,” added McPake. “I think it might be the ankle that he had surgery on but it’s just a bang.

“We were going to get Josh Cooper on anyway for someone. It might not necessarily have been Kane Ritchie-Hosler but when [the injury] happens it was an easy one to do.

“We will protect him now. We don’t play until next Saturday now so he will be fine.”

Conversation