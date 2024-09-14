Police probe break-in at Virgin Money Store in Perth

Police are probing a break-in at the Virgin Money Store in Perth city centre overnight.

Officers were called to the branch, situated at St John Centre on High Street, early on Saturday morning.

It follows a break-in at the bank which is thought to have occurred overnight.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a number of officers at the premises at around 8am.

One eyewitness told The Courier: “I saw several police officers, some wearing blue rubber gloves, both inside and outside the Virgin Money premises at 8am.

“The store didn’t open this morning as does normally.”

Virgin Money store branch remains closed

A sign on the door said the Perth branch will remain closed on Saturday due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

It’s not known when the branch will reopen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.35am on Saturday we were made aware of a break-in to a premises on King Edward Street in Perth.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Courier has contacted Virgin Money PLC for comment.