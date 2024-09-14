Murdered Perth aid worker’s brother sends poignant message on 10th anniversary of his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murdered Perth aid worker’s brother sends poignant message on 10th anniversary of his death

David Haines was captured and beheaded by ISIS terrorists in Syria with his murder was broadcast for the world to see.  

By Lindsey Hamilton
Murdered Perth aid worker David Haines. Image: Supplied
Murdered Perth aid worker David Haines. Image: Supplied

The brother of murdered Perth aid worker David Haines has shared a poignant message on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Reflecting on his brother’s brutal beheading at the hands of ISIS in Syria in September 2014 Mike Haines is calling for unity and for people to be kind and to challenge intolerance.

In a powerful statement Mike said: “It is 10 years since my brother David was murdered in the most horrific circumstances, his beheading televised and broadcast for the world to see, sparing no time for our family to process our grief privately.

“In those ten years, hardly a day has passed where David’s absence in our lives is not felt. ”

‘Now more than ever we must stand united’

The campaigner who founded Global Acts of Unity (GAU) after his brother’s murder and who dedicates his life to educating young people on the dangers of extremism and radicalisation added: “As we consider how as individuals we can make meaningful progress, I compel us all to consider our role.

“To young people lead with kindness and equip yourselves with the tools to challenge intolerance wherever you see it.

“To parents hold on to your loved ones, and guide them away from the corrosive narratives sown by extremist groups.

David Haines 10th anniversary
Mike Haines. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“To the authorities:promote community cohesion projects and champion our local leaders to unlock unmet potential.

“And to our justice system do everything you can to identify and hold to account those who abuse the freedoms we are afforded online and offline.

“On this anniversary, I cherish any thoughts spared for David and to the many others who have lost their lives or loved ones to terrorism. Now more than ever, we must stand united.”

Mike now tours the country to share his personal journey, spreading messages of unity, tolerance and understanding.

He has delivered talks to over 130,000 school children, practitioners and world leaders, providing people with the tools they need to tackle all forms of hatred and challenge extremism.

In 2022, he delivered a powerful statement to two terrorists involved in his brother’s kidnap and murder. In his speech he forgave them for the first time.

 

 

