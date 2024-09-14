Murdered Perth aid worker’s brother sends poignant message on 10th anniversary of his death

The brother of murdered Perth aid worker David Haines has shared a poignant message on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Reflecting on his brother’s brutal beheading at the hands of ISIS in Syria in September 2014 Mike Haines is calling for unity and for people to be kind and to challenge intolerance.

In a powerful statement Mike said: “It is 10 years since my brother David was murdered in the most horrific circumstances, his beheading televised and broadcast for the world to see, sparing no time for our family to process our grief privately.

“In those ten years, hardly a day has passed where David’s absence in our lives is not felt. ”

‘Now more than ever we must stand united’

The campaigner who founded Global Acts of Unity (GAU) after his brother’s murder and who dedicates his life to educating young people on the dangers of extremism and radicalisation added: “As we consider how as individuals we can make meaningful progress, I compel us all to consider our role.

“To young people lead with kindness and equip yourselves with the tools to challenge intolerance wherever you see it.

“To parents hold on to your loved ones, and guide them away from the corrosive narratives sown by extremist groups.

“To the authorities:promote community cohesion projects and champion our local leaders to unlock unmet potential.

“And to our justice system do everything you can to identify and hold to account those who abuse the freedoms we are afforded online and offline.

“On this anniversary, I cherish any thoughts spared for David and to the many others who have lost their lives or loved ones to terrorism. Now more than ever, we must stand united.”

Mike now tours the country to share his personal journey, spreading messages of unity, tolerance and understanding.

He has delivered talks to over 130,000 school children, practitioners and world leaders, providing people with the tools they need to tackle all forms of hatred and challenge extremism.

In 2022, he delivered a powerful statement to two terrorists involved in his brother’s kidnap and murder. In his speech he forgave them for the first time.