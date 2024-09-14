Motorcyclist, 41, arrested after crash closes Perth Road in Dundee

A 41-year-old man has been arrested by police after a crash involving a motorbike and car closed a busy Dundee road for 90 minutes.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to Perth Road, close to Sinderins at 10.30am.

It followed a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

The road was closed for around 90 minutes by police as emergency services contained at the scene.

It’s understood nobody was injured in the incident.

The road was eventually reopened at noon.

Officers arrested the motorcyclist.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.30am on Saturday we were called to a crash involving a motorbike and a car on Perth Road in Dundee.

“Emergency services attended.

“There were no reports of serious injuries.

“The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and enquiries are ongoing.

“The road fully reopened around 12pm.”