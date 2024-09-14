Dundee Motorcyclist, 41, arrested after crash closes Perth Road in Dundee Perth Road closed for around 90 minutes after crash involving motorbike and car. By Neil Henderson September 14 2024, 1:56pm September 14 2024, 1:56pm Share Motorcyclist, 41, arrested after crash closes Perth Road in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5082203/perth-road-dundee-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services at the scene on Perth Road in Dundee. Image: Supplied A 41-year-old man has been arrested by police after a crash involving a motorbike and car closed a busy Dundee road for 90 minutes. Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to Perth Road, close to Sinderins at 10.30am. It followed a crash involving a motorbike and a car. The road was closed for around 90 minutes by police as emergency services contained at the scene. Perth Road in Dundee was closed for around 90 minutes. Image: Supplied It’s understood nobody was injured in the incident. The road was eventually reopened at noon. Officers arrested the motorcyclist. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.30am on Saturday we were called to a crash involving a motorbike and a car on Perth Road in Dundee. “Emergency services attended. “There were no reports of serious injuries. “The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and enquiries are ongoing. “The road fully reopened around 12pm.”
