VAR got it wrong insists Dundee boss Tony Docherty on ‘bad day’ in defeat at Ross County

The Dark Blues' unbeaten start to the season came to an end with a disappointing display in Dingwall.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty was frustrated by his side's inability to open up Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
VAR got it wrong insists Dundee boss Tony Docherty after a “bad day” at Ross County ended in a 2-0 defeat.

The Dark Blues travelled to Dingwall unbeaten in their first nine matches of the season but were undone thanks to two first-half goals.

A wind-swept opening to the match saw Akil Wright open the scoring after just six minutes before Jordan White’s penalty in stoppage time before the break was enough to see off a below-par Dee.

Docherty, however, insists there should never have been an intervention from the video assistant referee for Ethan Ingram’s challenge on White in the area.

“I thought, without giving the player any excuses, the conditions really played a part,” Docherty said.

Ross County celebrate in front of the 789 Dundee fans. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
“The wind was really strong in the first half, so the team against it were at a disadvantage.

“They took advantage of that, and it was uncharacteristic of us to lose a goal from a set play.

“I said to the staff that if we went in at half time 1-0 down we would be OK but I have to question the manner of the second goal.

VAR

“VAR doesn’t need to get involved there. The referee has seen it, and I don’t think it’s a penalty kick – and there’s a big difference between 1-0 and 2-0.

“The VAR decision was wrong.

VAR said this challenge from Ethan Ingram was a penalty kick. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
“The referee is on the pitch, and he sees it, but he doesn’t think it’s a penalty.

“There’s not one reaction from a Ross County player, so there’s no need for VAR to get involved for me.

“It was a poor decision.

“I’m not going to say that was the defining moment in terms of us losing the game, and there are things I will need to address with my own team, but there was no need for VAR to get involved.”

Sluggish Dark Blues

Ross County started sharper, going close through White early on before taking the lead on six minutes.

A simple corner to the far post was nodded in by Wright as he outjumped Ingram in the area.

And Dundee never recovered from their sluggish start.

Akil Wright gives Ross County the lead against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Docherty cut a frustrated figure in the dugout, consistently telling his team to get the ball on the deck and start passing with the whirling wind causing real problems.

But little came off and until a late flurry at the end of the half from the home side, it looked like they’d get away with a 1-0 scoreline after a poor period.

However, Ingram’s challenge on White drew the attention of the Video Assistant Referee and on-field whistler Grant Irvine pointed to the spot after going to the monitor.

White stepped up to stroke into the corner – having not done much, the Staggies were two goals to the good.

Simon Murray saw a first-half goal ruled out for offside. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Half-time saw Jordan McGhee return to the team, a surprise omission from the starting XI, in place of Ingram. The former West Brom kid had a first half to forget and was withdrawn.

More subs would arrive and Dundee piled on the pressure, racking up the possession but were unable to open up the Staggies defence.

Laidlaw was largely untroubled and the final whistle brought an end to the poorest performance from this Dundee side in some time.

‘A bad day’

Jordan White makes it 2-0 right on half-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
“I’m disappointed, but we need to give Ross County credit,” Docherty added

“We had to find a way to pull a wee bit more down the sides and open them up a bit.

“We only had three shots on target, so I’m disappointed, and we’ll go and analyse that as a group.

“I need to be fair to the players. They had been really good up to this stage, but it was a bad day.

“We’ll treat it as such and move on as best we can.”

