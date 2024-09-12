Neill Collins taking ‘comfort’ from Raith Rovers’ derby record as he prepares for first taste of Fife rivalry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins taking ‘comfort’ from Raith Rovers’ derby record as he prepares for first taste of Fife rivalry

The former Sunderland, Wolves and Sheffield United defender was no stranger to derbies as a player.

By Iain Collin
New boss Neill Collins in Raith Rovers' Stark's Park tunnel.
Neill Collins will be experiencing his first Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neill Collins built up plenty of derby experience as a player – but admits he will take ‘comfort’ from Raith Rovers’ Fife derby knowhow.

The Stark’s Park men rewrote the history books last season when they clocked up five straight victories over rivals Dunfermline.

Unbeaten across the campaign in the fixture in 2023/24, the Kirkcaldy outfit have tasted defeat just once in the last 13 meetings of the local rivals.

There are new players on both sides and Collins is a fresh face in the Raith dugout as he makes his derby bow.

Smoke billows from a pyrotechnic during a Fife derby last season.
Raith Rovers were undefeated in six Fife derbies against Dunfermline last season. Image: SNS.

But the former Sunderland, Wolves and Sheffield United defender believes Rovers can lean on their recent success as they bid to earn the bragging rights yet again.

“I’ve heard about last season and about how dominant we were,” said Collins, who played in Sheffield, Black Country and Yorkshire derbies during his time as a player.

“That brings a different challenge with it, because I’m sure James McPake and Dunfermline will be well motivated to try to turn that around.

“Equally, I know we’ve got some players – like Lewis Vaughan – who have had some great moments in this fixture.

“The biggest thing I recognise is how much it means to both sets of fans.

Collins: ‘I know how much it means’

“This is what they love and what they’re passionate about, and then you can talk about bragging rights and everything.

“I know how much it means to them.”

He added: “Yes, we’ve got new players, but we’ve got players that were part of last season.

“It’s very much a part of them being comfortable. So the players who played will know what it takes to win a derby and how to handle themselves.

“That’s important. It’s definitely comfort knowing that we’ve got a lot of players who have done it before.”

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players jostle during a Fife derby.
Last season’s Fife derbies were keenly contested. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Sam Stanton was Raith’s talisman in the derbies last season, scoring four times in six games and netting two outright winners.

Vaughan has also scored a double in a 5-1 victory and a first hat-trick for Rovers in the fixture in almost a century.

“You make the decision based on now,” added Collins. “But there’s Lewis Vaughan’s past in the fixture, Sam’s good record, and you consider that.

“You always do what you think’s going to win the game over the 90 minutes. But all these things have been going through our heads and we’ve had talks about them.”

Settling down

Collins has been thrown in the deep end somewhat with his team’s fixtures since his appointment last Tuesday.

The SPFL Trust Trophy encounter with league leaders Ayr United ended in a 3-2 defeat after an impressive first-half display had Raith two goals ahead at half-time.

And now he has a derby to contend with as Rovers seek just a second win in eight games.

However, the ex-Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley boss says he is settling into his new surroundings.

New manager Neill Collins on the Stark's Park pitch.
Neill Collins is settling into his new surroundings at Raith Rovers. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

“The day-to-day things are slowly starting to settle down,” he explained. “The first few days there was a lot going on, a lot of people to meet and getting to know people.

“But, from a training perspective, I’ve been really, really happy with how the players have worked and their attitude.

“I’ve got to consider that you can’t overload them, you can’t try to build Rome in a day, as they say.

“But I think you could see on Sunday more than enough positives, and it’s another challenge on Friday night to see it again.”

More from Football

Chris Hamilton claps the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. supporters.
Chris Hamilton talks Dunfermline's derby disappointments as they bid to 'put it right' against…
Steven Fletcher celebrates his early goal for Dundee United against St Mirren
Steven Fletcher plans Dundee United visit after Wrexham pal's switch
Former St Johnstone forward, Jamie Murphy.
Jamie Murphy reveals reason for 'sour' ending to St Johnstone career
Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding joins League One table-toppers on loan
Dundee United defender Ross Graham celebrates his winning goal against Hearts
Jim Goodwin reveals key Ross Graham talks as Dundee United boss insists in-form defender…
Luke Graham wins an aerial battle against Inverness on his full debut.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee youth chief shares excitement for next decade as he hails quality in…
New St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt.
Craig Levein: Jason Holt is exactly what my St Johnstone team needed
SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Rangers vs St Johnstone ref showed bad body language admits SFA chief Willie Collum
New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Inside Barnsley's sacking of new Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins: Boardroom panic, fan discontent…
Dapo Mebude in action for Rangers, where he spent a decade coming through the ranks.
Dunfermline trial for ex-Rangers striker as James McPake reveals injury latest for Fife derby

Conversation