Forfar Police HQ closed indefinitely due to health and safety fears

Forfar Police Headquarters has been closed indefinitely amid concerns that the building is unsafe.

The decision was taken on Wednesday to close the facility with immediate effect and relocate officers to other stations.

The police station, on West High Street, has been affected by long-term structural issues.

The building suffered further storm damage in 2023, requiring a significant financial commitment to repair.

Despite the closure, police chiefs insist policing services will continue as normal throughout Angus with stations open at Arbroath and Bell Street in Dundee.

Forfar police station suffered storm damage

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, area commander for Angus, said: “All officers and staff have been relocated and policing services in the area remain ongoing as normal.

“Please do not attend the station at this time.

“Front counter services remain available in Angus at Arbroath between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday and also at West Bell Street in Dundee.

“Officers will be on patrol in the area as well and we would encourage anyone to approach them with any issues.

“For non-emergencies and general enquiries, you can also call 101, and 999 in the event of an emergency.

Public consultation on its closure

“Our priority is to identify a local solution to mitigate against the closure of the station.”

A public consultation on the closure and relocation of Forfar Police Station closed last month.

The findings are yet to be made public.

In July Police Scotland said the West High Street building was no longer fit for purpose.

Long-standing structural issues have left it too costly to repair.

The building has been regularly monitored over the safety and welfare of police, staff, and the public.