Forfar Police HQ closed indefinitely due to health and safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar Police HQ closed indefinitely due to health and safety fears

Police chiefs insist frontline services will continue as normal across Angus.

By Neil Henderson
Forfar Police Headquarters.
Forfar Police Headquarters. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Forfar Police Headquarters has been closed indefinitely amid concerns that the building is unsafe.

The decision was taken on Wednesday to close the facility with immediate effect and relocate officers to other stations.

The police station, on West High Street, has been affected by long-term structural issues.

Forfar's police headquarters in West High Street.
Forfar’s police headquarters in West High Street Image: Google Street View

The building suffered further storm damage in 2023, requiring a significant financial commitment to repair.

Despite the closure, police chiefs insist policing services will continue as normal throughout Angus with stations open at Arbroath and Bell Street in Dundee.

Forfar police station suffered storm damage

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, area commander for Angus, said: “All officers and staff have been relocated and policing services in the area remain ongoing as normal.

“Please do not attend the station at this time.

“Front counter services remain available in Angus at Arbroath between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday and also at West Bell Street in Dundee.

“Officers will be on patrol in the area as well and we would encourage anyone to approach them with any issues.

“For non-emergencies and general enquiries, you can also call 101, and 999 in the event of an emergency.

Public consultation on its closure

“Our priority is to identify a local solution to mitigate against the closure of the station.”

A public consultation on the closure and relocation of Forfar Police Station closed last month.

The findings are yet to be made public.

In July Police Scotland said the West High Street building was no longer fit for purpose.

Long-standing structural issues have left it too costly to repair.

The building has been regularly monitored over the safety and welfare of police, staff, and the public.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Forfar SNP councillor Linda Clark was the unanimous choice as new Angus Provost. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New era as Forfar councillor Linda Clark takes up Angus Provost's role
RES revealed the Bonnyknox solar farm plan at an Arbroath event in June. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Renewables giant to reveal changes to 50MW Arbroath solar farm plan
Montrose High Street Bank of Scotland
Montrose and Leven Bank of Scotland branches to close
ATG vice-chair Andrew Macintosh, Stagecoach East Scotland engineering director Sam McWalter and Andy McCombie, ATG secretary at the Optare handover. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland
'Last' Strathtay bus saved for Angus after restoration by Stagecoach
The whale being buried at Lunan Bay. Image: Angus Council
Dead whale buried at Angus beach after being washed up
Arbroath shoplifting
Man charged over 14 'shoplifting' incidents in Arbroath
Challenges facing new Angus leader Bill Duff include coastal erosion on the Montrose SNP councillor's doorstep. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson
6 key issues facing new Angus Council leader Bill Duff
2
There is a 'possible track defect' near Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Disruption after railway line closure near Montrose
Angus Council say the community garden was set up without proper permission. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Council extend olive branch in Arbroath community garden eviction row
3
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar recently went on the market. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Review of £1m-a-year Angus top brass launched by council chief executive
10

Conversation