Crieff Primary kitchen to reopen as cause of illness remains a mystery

Crieff Primary School kitchen is to reopen on Monday, 12 days after a suspected chemical leak left 10 people needing hospital treatment.

Testing of all appliances in the kitchen has now been completed and no faults have been found.

A recommissioning process is now underway with the aim of resuming normal service on Monday.

A suspected chemical leak triggered a major emergency response and an evacuation of the school.

Despite a large-scale investigation into the incident, the cause of the illnesses remains a mystery.

Major emergency response

Police, fire, and ambulance crews – including an incident response unit and hazmat specialists – were called to the building Broich Road on September 5 after several members of staff reported feeling unwell.

The school was also closed as a precaution.

Perth and Kinross Council has now confirmed that the kitchen will reopen on Monday.

In a statement, it said: “To ensure the safety of, and to reassure, both staff and pupils a dry run of the kitchen operations was conducted on Thursday.

“During this exercise, all appliances were switched on and used as they would be on a typical school day.

“We are happy to report that no faults or causes for concern were identified. However, this exercise will be repeated on Friday as an additional precaution.

“Since last week, thorough specialist testing and additional cleaning have been carried out to prevent the transmission of any illness and to ensure the safety of everyone in the school community.”

Crieff Primary School kitchen had been deep-cleaned

It added: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that no hazardous substances were found in the kitchen area.

“Additionally, a deep cleaning of the kitchen has been completed, and the school’s water supply has been checked.”

“To date, no specific cause of anything that may have contributed to making people feel unwell has been identified.

“All professional services remain of the view that it is safe to recommission the kitchen.”

Pupils will be provided a packed lunch on Friday with a full kitchen provision available on Monday.