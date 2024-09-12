Crieff Primary kitchen to reopen as cause of illness remains a mystery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff Primary kitchen to reopen as cause of illness remains a mystery

10 people were taken to hospital following a suspected chemical leak.

By Neil Henderson
Emergency services at Crieff Primary School last Thursday.
Emergency services descended on Crieff Primary School. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Crieff Primary School kitchen is to reopen on Monday, 12 days after a suspected chemical leak left 10 people needing hospital treatment.

Testing of all appliances in the kitchen has now been completed and no faults have been found.

A recommissioning process is now underway with the aim of resuming normal service on Monday.

A suspected chemical leak triggered a major emergency response and an evacuation of the school.

Despite a large-scale investigation into the incident, the cause of the illnesses remains a mystery.

Major emergency response

Police, fire, and ambulance crews – including an incident response unit and hazmat specialists – were called to the building Broich Road on September 5 after several members of staff reported feeling unwell.

Firefighters at Crieff Primary School.
Firefighters in hazmat outfits at Crieff Primary School. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The school was also closed as a precaution.

Perth and Kinross Council has now confirmed that the kitchen will reopen on Monday.

In a statement, it said: “To ensure the safety of, and to reassure, both staff and pupils a dry run of the kitchen operations was conducted on Thursday.

“During this exercise, all appliances were switched on and used as they would be on a typical school day.

“We are happy to report that no faults or causes for concern were identified. However, this exercise will be repeated on Friday as an additional precaution.

Emergency services at Crieff Primary School. Image: Supplied

“Since last week, thorough specialist testing and additional cleaning have been carried out to prevent the transmission of any illness and to ensure the safety of everyone in the school community.”

Crieff Primary School kitchen had been deep-cleaned

It added: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that no hazardous substances were found in the kitchen area.

“Additionally, a deep cleaning of the kitchen has been completed, and the school’s water supply has been checked.”

“To date, no specific cause of anything that may have contributed to making people feel unwell has been identified.

“All professional services remain of the view that it is safe to recommission the kitchen.”

Pupils will be provided a packed lunch on Friday with a full kitchen provision available on Monday.

More from Perth & Kinross

Valentino Murdoch
Perth College stalker told police: 'I wanted to cause drama for no reason'
George Davey
'Psychopath' who spooked Perth children with Japanese pull saw avoids jail
Taymouth Castle surrounded by trees and greenery
Taymouth Castle: Sepa objects to plans for new £4m houses over flood risk
2
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Under-threat Thimblerow car park in Perth close to 90% capacity during peak times
7
Murrayshall Hotel.
Murrayshall 5-star glamping pods 'will draw right type of people to Perth'
Ross Kinghorn beaming with scenic mountains in the background.
Body found in Perthshire thought to be missing hillwalker last seen 20 months ago
Timo Hayes
Ex-Pitlochry postmaster must compensate cop after violent struggle
Geoff Brown standing in Perth city centre
Geoff Brown urges council to buy up empty Perth flats to boost city centre
3
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Crack addict who raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe jailed
Breadalbane Terrace, Aberfeldy.
£190-a-night Aberfeldy Airbnb told to shut after ex-councillor raises concern for neighbour
5

Conversation