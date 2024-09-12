Craig Levein outlines why St Johnstone have a better team this season

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is convinced he’s got a “better” team as a result of his summer overhaul of the Perth squad.

And playing a more attractive style of football is part of that improvement.

Saints only have one win to show for their efforts in the opening four fixtures of the Premiership campaign.

But early-season statistics are highlighting optimistic trends, with Levein’s side fourth-highest in the division for possession and fifth-highest for putting together moves of 10 and over passes.

The penalty goal in the 3-0 victory at Rugby Park was an example of the latter.

Points will always be the most important barometer for a football manager.

However, the underlying numbers back-up Levein’s determination to oversee stylistic improvement at McDiarmid Park.

“We are trying to change the way that we play,” he said. “And we’ve been trying to sign players that can play the way that we want to play.

“I felt last season there was pressure from the moment we arrived at the club to get out of the trouble that we were in.

“It took us right up to the last day to get that done.

“I think we have signed some players who will help us improve that side of the game.

“We’ve signed a new defence, basically.

“I think we’ve got a better team than we had last season.

“I think that would be fair from what I’ve seen so far – and the promise that some of the players have shown up to this point.

“Time will tell if I am right.”