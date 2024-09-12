Craig Levein outlines why St Johnstone have a better team this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein outlines why St Johnstone have a better team this season

The Perth boss has been busy in the transfer market and isn't finished yet.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein holds his face while wearing a St Johnstone FC jacket
Craig Levein believes his St Johnstone team are better than last season. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is convinced he’s got a “better” team as a result of his summer overhaul of the Perth squad.

And playing a more attractive style of football is part of that improvement.

Saints only have one win to show for their efforts in the opening four fixtures of the Premiership campaign.

But early-season statistics are highlighting optimistic trends, with Levein’s side fourth-highest in the division for possession and fifth-highest for putting together moves of 10 and over passes.

The penalty goal in the 3-0 victory at Rugby Park was an example of the latter.

The St Johnstone players celebrate Benji Kimpioka's goal at Kilmarnock after a great move.
The St Johnstone players celebrate Benji Kimpioka’s goal at Kilmarnock after a great move. Image: SNS.

Points will always be the most important barometer for a football manager.

However, the underlying numbers back-up Levein’s determination to oversee stylistic improvement at McDiarmid Park.

“We are trying to change the way that we play,” he said. “And we’ve been trying to sign players that can play the way that we want to play.

“I felt last season there was pressure from the moment we arrived at the club to get out of the trouble that we were in.

“It took us right up to the last day to get that done.

“I think we have signed some players who will help us improve that side of the game.

“We’ve signed a new defence, basically.

“I think we’ve got a better team than we had last season.

“I think that would be fair from what I’ve seen so far – and the promise that some of the players have shown up to this point.

“Time will tell if I am right.”

