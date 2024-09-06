EXCLUSIVE: 3 employees took unwell day before Crieff Primary School evacuation

Three staff members took unwell just a day before Crieff Primary School was evacuated after a report of a suspected chemical leak.

Dozens of emergency services workers were scrambled to Broich Road on Thursday after several members of staff reported feeling unwell.

Extensive tests were carried out in the kitchen area of the school and no hazardous substances or gas leaks were evident, Perth and Kinross Council said.

However, The Courier can reveal three members of staff became unwell 24 hours prior to the school’s evacuation.

The local authority has now confirmed the kitchen was closed on Wednesday, when the staff members fell ill, with pupils being issued with packed lunches instead.

The whole school was evacuated on Thursday, when more employees became ill.

It is understood Tayside Contracts canteen, cleaning and janitorial staff were amongst the staff members checked over at Ninewells Hospital.

While the school remained closed on Friday a “deep clean” is expected to take place over the weekend and the kitchen will remain closed for further investigations.

The cause of the illness is not yet known.

Crieff Primary School closed as ‘precaution’

A spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Three staff members felt unwell on Wednesday and so the kitchen was closed and pupils given packed lunches to prevent transmission of any illness.

“Additionally, test were carried out on kitchen equipment for any faults and these came back negative.

“When another staff member became unwell on Thursday, the school was closed as a precaution to allow further tests to be carried out to identify the source of symptoms.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue has confirmed no hazardous substances have been found and specialist contractors are carrying out additional testing to help us understand what has made some staff unwell.

“All those taken to Ninewells Hospital were discharged quickly after a clinical assessment.

“A deep clean of the kitchen will also be carried out over the weekend.”

Sheena Devlin, strategic lead for education and learning with Perth and Kinross Council said: “This has been a very difficult week for pupils and staff and I would like to thank them, and parents and carers, for the way they have responded this week.

“Following extensive testing and consultation with partners and NHS Tayside, we will re-open to pupils on Monday.

“However, we have appointed a specialist company to carry out a forensic check of the kitchen and its appliances to make sure everything is working exactly as it should so our staff, pupils and wider school community can have absolute peace of mind.”