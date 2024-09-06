EXCLUSIVE: 3 employees took unwell day before Crieff Primary School evacuation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: 3 employees took unwell day before Crieff Primary School evacuation

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the kitchen was closed on Wednesday, the day before the evacuation.

By James Simpson
Firefighters in hazmat outfits at Crieff Primary School. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Firefighters in hazmat outfits at Crieff Primary School. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Three staff members took unwell just a day before Crieff Primary School was evacuated after a report of a suspected chemical leak.

Dozens of emergency services workers were scrambled to Broich Road on Thursday after several members of staff reported feeling unwell.

Extensive tests were carried out in the kitchen area of the school and no hazardous substances or gas leaks were evident, Perth and Kinross Council said.

However, The Courier can reveal three members of staff became unwell 24 hours prior to the school’s evacuation.

Emergency services at Crieff Primary School. Image: Supplied

The local authority has now confirmed the kitchen was closed on Wednesday, when the staff members fell ill, with pupils being issued with packed lunches instead.

The whole school was evacuated on Thursday, when more employees became ill.

It is understood Tayside Contracts canteen, cleaning and janitorial staff were amongst the staff members checked over at Ninewells Hospital.

While the school remained closed on Friday a “deep clean” is expected to take place over the weekend and the kitchen will remain closed for further investigations.

The cause of the illness is not yet known.

Crieff Primary School closed as ‘precaution’

A spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Three staff members felt unwell on Wednesday and so the kitchen was closed and pupils given packed lunches to prevent transmission of any illness.

“Additionally, test were carried out on kitchen equipment for any faults and these came back negative.

“When another staff member became unwell on Thursday, the school was closed as a precaution to allow further tests to be carried out to identify the source of symptoms.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue has confirmed no hazardous substances have been found and specialist contractors are carrying out additional testing to help us understand what has made some staff unwell.

“All those taken to Ninewells Hospital were discharged quickly after a clinical assessment.

“A deep clean of the kitchen will also be carried out over the weekend.”

The school remained closed on Friday.

Sheena Devlin, strategic lead for education and learning with Perth and Kinross Council said: “This has been a very difficult week for pupils and staff and I would like to thank them, and parents and carers, for the way they have responded this week.

“Following extensive testing and consultation with partners and NHS Tayside, we will re-open to pupils on Monday.

“However, we have appointed a specialist company to carry out a forensic check of the kitchen and its appliances to make sure everything is working exactly as it should so our staff, pupils and wider school community can have absolute peace of mind.”

Conversation