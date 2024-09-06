Who is Charlie Robertson? Angus teenager sensation starring at US Open boys tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Charlie Robertson? Angus teenager sensation starring at US Open boys tournament

Charlie was born in Dundee and raised in Forfar.

Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon in 2023. Image: PA
By Reporter

Charlie Robertson is in the US Open boys singles semi-finals.

The 17-year-old from Guthrie, near Forfar, beat Flynn Thomas 6-1 6-2 on Thursday to secure a place in the last four.

The victory came after a 6-4 6-3 win over 11th seed Jangjun Kim saw him progress to the quarter-finals.

Last month Charlie, back in action on Friday, said: “I want to go really deep into this tournament.

“I am competitive and I want to succeed. I see New York as a great opportunity.”

Who is Charlie Robertson?

Charlie was born in Dundee and raised in Forfar by parents Alison and Hamish.

He has two older siblings – Kirsty, 23, a tennis coach, and Harry, 21, a student and golfer.

The teenager now lives in Stirling where he trains at the LTA’s National Academy.

And Kirsty is one of his coaches.

A young Charlie Robertson alongside sister Kirsty. Image: Alison Robertson.
Charlie with older brother Harry. Image: Alison Robertson

Charlie told the ITF website: “It’s quite good having her as a coach, we get along so well.”

Last year, after he reached the Wimbledon boys second round, mum Alison told The Courier: “It’s amazing really.

“We were here at Wimbledon ten years ago, the year Andy [Murray] won.

“So we never thought we’d be here ten years later with our son.”

Who are his tennis mentors?

Charlie was coached by David O’Mara – the dad of fellow Angus tennis ace Jonny – from the age of three when he joined his junior class at Arbroath Community Centre.

Last year David said: “The biggest thing that struck me about Charlie was his focus and his natural ability at that age. It was quite striking.”

In recent years, Charlie, who is 5ft 8ins, has been taken under the wing of Dunblane tennis great Andy Murray.

He has known Andy’s mum Judy and brother Jamie for some time and then this summer was invited to a post-Wimbledon training camp with Andy – who won the boys title at Flushing Meadow in 2004 – in Greece.

Andy Murray.

Charlie is regarded by Judy as Scotland’s top junior boy.

His conditioning coach is Matt Little, known for his work with Andy.

Last month he told the Daily Mail: “It all came pretty fast [getting to know the Murray brothers].

“It is a bit strange to be so near to players who were and still are your idols but it’s absolutely fantastic too.”

What has Charlie Robertson achieved so far in his career?

He won his first International Tennis Federation title in 2022 as well as two junior titles.

Last April, Charlie was named Tennis Scotland’s Junior Player of the Year.

He is currently ranked No23 in the world junior rankings.

