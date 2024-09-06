Who is Charlie Robertson? Angus teenager sensation starring at US Open boys tournament

Charlie Robertson is in the US Open boys singles semi-finals.

The 17-year-old from Guthrie, near Forfar, beat Flynn Thomas 6-1 6-2 on Thursday to secure a place in the last four.

The victory came after a 6-4 6-3 win over 11th seed Jangjun Kim saw him progress to the quarter-finals.

Last month Charlie, back in action on Friday, said: “I want to go really deep into this tournament.

“I am competitive and I want to succeed. I see New York as a great opportunity.”

Who is Charlie Robertson?

Charlie was born in Dundee and raised in Forfar by parents Alison and Hamish.

He has two older siblings – Kirsty, 23, a tennis coach, and Harry, 21, a student and golfer.

The teenager now lives in Stirling where he trains at the LTA’s National Academy.

And Kirsty is one of his coaches.

Charlie told the ITF website: “It’s quite good having her as a coach, we get along so well.”

Last year, after he reached the Wimbledon boys second round, mum Alison told The Courier: “It’s amazing really.

“We were here at Wimbledon ten years ago, the year Andy [Murray] won.

“So we never thought we’d be here ten years later with our son.”

Who are his tennis mentors?

Charlie was coached by David O’Mara – the dad of fellow Angus tennis ace Jonny – from the age of three when he joined his junior class at Arbroath Community Centre.

Last year David said: “The biggest thing that struck me about Charlie was his focus and his natural ability at that age. It was quite striking.”

In recent years, Charlie, who is 5ft 8ins, has been taken under the wing of Dunblane tennis great Andy Murray.

He has known Andy’s mum Judy and brother Jamie for some time and then this summer was invited to a post-Wimbledon training camp with Andy – who won the boys title at Flushing Meadow in 2004 – in Greece.

Charlie is regarded by Judy as Scotland’s top junior boy.

His conditioning coach is Matt Little, known for his work with Andy.

Last month he told the Daily Mail: “It all came pretty fast [getting to know the Murray brothers].

“It is a bit strange to be so near to players who were and still are your idols but it’s absolutely fantastic too.”

What has Charlie Robertson achieved so far in his career?

He won his first International Tennis Federation title in 2022 as well as two junior titles.

Last April, Charlie was named Tennis Scotland’s Junior Player of the Year.

He is currently ranked No23 in the world junior rankings.