Family’s pride as Fife star Ben Sandilands breaks world record to win Paralympics gold

Family of Kirkcaldy runner Ben Sandilands have spoken of their pride as he set a new world record at the Paralympics.

Ben, 21, stormed home in 3 minutes 45.40 seconds to take gold in the T20 1,500m.

His parents Rory and Claire, grandparents and siblings Jake and Katie were watching in Paris’ Stade de France.

They also praised his coach, Steve Doig.

Claire said: “He smashed it! We are absolutely thrilled for Ben and Steve and to be there to see it all happen.

“Ben was extremely nervous and then to go and get the gold, a new world record and a PB – Ben likes to get a PB – all in one!”

Ben trains with Fife Athetlic Club coach Steve in Dunfermline. Steve also coached 2021 Paralympic Games winner Owen Miller.

Claire said: “He’s delighted for his coach Steve.

A dramatic finish

“A bit of Ben’s gold medal belongs to those behind the scenes who have made it happen.”

Ben accelerated from third position to gain a significant lead in the final 300 metres of the race for athletes with intellectual impairments.

He beat second-placed Sandro Baessa, from Portugal, by over four seconds, and shaved 0.10 seconds off the old record held by American Mikey Brannigan.

Shortly after his victory Ben said: “It’s an amazing feeling.

“I’ve put in so much hard work and I want to thank my family and friends, and my coach Steve Doig.

From a family of runners

“I knew I had the speed in me at the end from my training.

“The timing has to be perfect and I went for it, and the world record means a lot. It’s incredible.”

Former Balwearie High School pupil Ben comes from a family of talented runners, including his great-great grandfather who was a sprinter for Scotland.

His talent was spotted when he was nine years old as he competed in a handicap race in Beveridge Park, in Kirkcaldy.

He was invited to train with Fife AC.

Last year he won the Para Athletics World Championships in the same arena in Paris.

Ben, now a student at SRUC Elmwood, was congratulated by sportscotland director of sport Craig Burn.

He said: “After the success that Ben has had over the last year, it is fantastic to see him rewarded with this gold.

“This was a stacked race and competing at this level comes after years of hard work in training and the work that Ben, his coaches and training group have done to get to this point is fantastic.”