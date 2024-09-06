Family’s pride as Fife star Ben Sandilands breaks world record to win Paralympics gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family’s pride as Fife star Ben Sandilands breaks world record to win Paralympics gold

The former Balwearie High School pupil beat the world record in Paris.

By Cheryl Peebles
Celebrating victory in the Stade de France. Image: ParalympicsGB/PA Wire.
Celebrating victory in the Stade de France. Image: ParalympicsGB/PA Wire.

Family of Kirkcaldy runner Ben Sandilands have spoken of their pride as he set a new world record at the Paralympics.

Ben, 21, stormed home in 3 minutes 45.40 seconds to take gold in the T20 1,500m.

His parents Rory and Claire, grandparents and siblings Jake and Katie were watching in Paris’ Stade de France.

They also praised his coach, Steve Doig.

Claire said: “He smashed it! We are absolutely thrilled for Ben and Steve and to be there to see it all happen.

Ben with his parents Rory and Claire in the Beveridge Park, where his talent was first spotted. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Ben was extremely nervous and then to go and get the gold, a new world record and a PB – Ben likes to get a PB – all in one!”

Ben trains with Fife Athetlic Club coach Steve in Dunfermline. Steve also coached 2021 Paralympic Games winner Owen Miller.

Claire said: “He’s delighted for his coach Steve.

A dramatic finish

“A bit of Ben’s gold medal belongs to those behind the scenes who have made it happen.”

Ben accelerated from third position to gain a significant lead in the final 300 metres of the race for athletes with intellectual impairments.

Ben took a strong lead in the final few metres. Image: ParalympicsGB/PA Wire.

He beat second-placed Sandro Baessa, from Portugal, by over four seconds, and shaved 0.10 seconds off the old record held by American Mikey Brannigan.

Shortly after his victory Ben said: “It’s an amazing feeling.

“I’ve put in so much hard work and I want to thank my family and friends, and my coach Steve Doig.

From a family of runners

“I knew I had the speed in me at the end from my training.

“The timing has to be perfect and I went for it, and the world record means a lot. It’s incredible.”

Former Balwearie High School pupil Ben comes from a family of talented runners, including his great-great grandfather who was a sprinter for Scotland.

His talent was spotted when he was nine years old as he competed in a handicap race in Beveridge Park, in Kirkcaldy.

Ben Sandilands of Great Britain and Northern Ireland wins the Men's 1500m T20 final
Victory at the World Championships last year. Image: David Winter/Shutterstock.

He was invited to train with Fife AC.

Last year he won the Para Athletics World Championships in the same arena in Paris.

Ben, now a student at SRUC Elmwood, was congratulated by sportscotland director of sport Craig Burn.

He said: “After the success that Ben has had over the last year, it is fantastic to see him rewarded with this gold.

“This was a stacked race and competing at this level comes after years of hard work in training and the work that Ben, his coaches and training group have done to get to this point is fantastic.”

