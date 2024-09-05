Emergency services called to incident at Crieff Primary School as building taped off

Emergency services have been called to an incident at Crieff Primary School.

Police, fire and ambulance crews – including an incident response unit – are at the scene on Brioch Road.

Part of the building has been taped off.

According to a message sent to parents, the incident has been caused by a “fault” in the school’s kitchen, and all pupils and staff are out of the building.

However, it has not been confirmed if anyone has been injured.

The school has closed with “immediate effect” with parents urged to collect their children.

Fire crews were called to the scene to assist paramedics just before 11.30am on Thursday.

An email sent to parents, seen by The Courier, said: “Due to an undisclosed fault in our kitchen, the primary school is closed with immediate effect.

“All staff and children are out of the building and safe.

“Please collect your child/children from the Strathearn Campus as soon as possible.

“ISP (intensive support provision class) please collect from the class playground.

“Once further details are known, we will update you.”

Sarah Robertson, whose daughter attends the school, told The Courier: “My husband is there picking her up and he said it’s all cordoned off with a lot of emergency presence there.

“It was unsettling to hear all those sirens and not know where they were going.

“When I heard they were at the school, I was very worried, but I trust all the staff at Crieff Primary School to keep my child safe and their quick response to make sure all the children were at a safe location.”

Perth and Kinross Council, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.