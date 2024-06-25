New Dundee Museum of Transport plans submitted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee Museum of Transport plans submitted

Proposals to transform the derelict Maryfield Tram Depot have been submitted to the council.

By Paul Malik
Paul Jennings, executive director of Dundee Museum of Transport, inside the new site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Paul Jennings, executive director of Dundee Museum of Transport, inside the new site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee Museum of Transport’s long-running attempt to move to the Maryfield tram depot moved a step closer as plans for the new venue were submitted with the council.

Moving from its current limited space on Market Mews to the former tram park could see visitor numbers more than doubling to more than 50,000 annually.

It follows a £1.2 million funding win from the Scottish and UK governments in May as part of the levelling up fund.

Director Paul Jennings recently told The Courier the £5.5m plan “offers a celebration of all things transport” and could bring in millions every year for the city’s economy.

The museum bought the dilapidated Edwardian building in 2015, with the aim of fixing it up.

If the plans are approved within the next two months, it is hoped the museum will open to the public in 2026.

Maryfield Tram Depot and Dundee Museum of Transport

Maryfield Tram Depot was built in 1901, and extended in 1913 and 1920 to form the current iteration.

The site has not been without its problems, and is currently on the buildings at-risk register.

The former Maryfield tram depot. Image: Andrew Batchelor

In 2022 the roof structure was deemed to be in a very poor condition and in a state of progressive collapse due to rot caused by water.

During 2023, emergency roof repairs were successful which included the treatment of timbers, repair, strengthening and realignment of existing trusses, the relining of the valley gutter, replacement of existing rotten sarking boards and timber purlins, slate repairs and removal of broken rooflights.

Temporary roof coverings have also been installed to prevent further water damage.

Plans

The developers hope to utilise the building’s history as part of the rebuild, while utilising modern construction techniques and materials.

They seek to “retain and restore” the original 1901 depot while introducing “modest modern elements which highlight the depot’s original features”, including the external brickwork and the restoration of the west gable end.

An artist’s impression of the new museum. Image: Dundee Museum of Transport

As part of environmental protections, the building will use an air source heat pump.

And 60 photovoltaic panels on the roof, along with solar battery storage, should allow the site to generate a minimum of 25 kW of power.

Andrew Black Design

The application has been submitted by Andrew Black Design, on behalf of the museum.

Andrew said: “The establishment of the Dundee Museum of Transport on the former Maryfield Tram Depot site will create a lasting legacy, local economic benefits and a significant cultural and tourism venue, located at the heart of a local community.

The exterior of the new site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Successful completion of the project will ensure the resilience of Dundee Museum of Transport and allow the museum to expand its staff and volunteer base.

“An enhanced operational, curatorial and learning team will ensure that the outcomes of creating an expanded museum space with new galleries, exhibitions, conservation facilities and enhanced learning and community engagement activities are
maintained.

“The proposed layout, design, materials, and scale of the development have been carefully considered to ensure a flexible regeneration of the building and site to suit it’s new use as a transport museum.

“The proposed design also respects and complements the building’s historic significance, character, appearance and setting.

“The sustainable design, sympathetic restoration of this listed building including the retention of existing architecturally significant features, will prevent further deterioration of building fabric and provide a new home for the museum, enabling it to remain in active use well into the future.”

Conversation