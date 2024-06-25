The Dundee bar that’s had a world champion owner and a world champion visitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

The Dundee bar that’s had a world champion owner and a world champion visitor

The Ellenbank Bar is perhaps most well-known for two things – a famous landlord and a famous guest. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Drinkers sitting near the bar in the Ellenbank Bar in Dundee
The Ellenbank Bar is one of Dundee's most famous pubs. Image: DC Thomson.

The Ellenbank Bar began life as a licensed grocery shop before becoming one of Dundee’s most famous pubs.

There appears to have been a drinking shop on this site since the beginning of the 1900s, which evolved into the pub that still welcomes customers today.

Alexander Rennie Young was the licensed grocer at 128 Alexander Street from 1907.

Young applied for a change of licence to become a pub in 1925.

The Chief Constable opposed the application because there were enough pubs.

Dundee Licensing Court refused the transfer by eight votes to seven.

Young applied again in October 1928 and was granted a publican licence despite a now-mandatory objection from the Chief Constable.

George Kidd was the famous landlord

It was the era of smoke-filled pubs with decades of beer stains on the tables.

Nobody quite knows when the name changed to the Ellenbank Bar, which became popular after being bought by one of Dundee’s finest athletes.

The drinks packed a punch.

And so did the pub’s most famous visitor.

Dundee Pubs author Brian King said George Kidd was a superstar of the professional wrestling world when he became the landlord.

In four successive years from 1947 he snatched first the Scottish, then the British, European, and world lightweight championship titles.

Fame never changed him.

He was down to earth and always made customers feel welcome.

George Kidd Junior, Ron MacLaughlan and George Kidd behind the bar in the Ellenbank Bar in 1986
George Kidd Junior, Ron MacLaughlan and George Kidd in the pub in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

“The Ellenbank Bar is perhaps most well-known for two things – a famous landlord and a famous visitor,” said Brian.

“George Kidd was one of Dundee’s greatest sporting heroes, while the visitor was the man that many consider to be the greatest boxer ever.

“Sugar Ray Robinson had held the world welterweight title from 1946-1951 before going on to hold the middleweight title.

“The visit to Dundee came at a time when he was in his forties and long past his best as a fighter.

“Nonetheless, it is still remarkable to think that one of the world’s greatest-ever sportsmen visited a Dundee pub.”

When Harlem came to the Hilltown…

The Harlem Hep-Cat arrived in the Hilltown in August 1964.

Robinson was invited to the Ellenbank Bar while preparing for a fight against British middleweight champion Mick Leahy at Paisley Ice Rink.

Sugar Ray Robinson - wearing a suit and surrounded by luggage - after he arrived in Scotland in August 1964.
Sugar Ray Robinson arrived in Scotland in August 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

He was met by Kidd and Lord Provost Maurice McManus and welcomed to the City Chambers by four pipers from the National Cash Register’s band.

Robinson was presented with a plaque bearing the Dundee coat of arms.

He was given haggis at the Invercarse Hotel and travelled by car to the Ellenbank Bar where Kidd had organised a gathering of boxers and ex-boxers.

It was a famous visit that might never have happened.

Elizabeth Paul lived above the pub, and, a few days before Robinson’s visit, her washing machine leaked and flooded the boozer below.

“Downstairs, as you can imagine, they were in an uproar,” she said.

“I was in despair as I thought I might have to pay for the damage, or worse, be evicted.

“Thankfully, neither of these things transpired.

Sugar Ray Robinson is served haggis at the Invercarse Hotel.
Sugar Ray Robinson gets haggis at the Invercarse Hotel, ahead of his visit to the Ellenbank Bar. Image: DC Thomson.

“In fact, I did have a grandstand view from my window, above the bar, of Sugar Ray coming out of his car and entering the premises.

“I longed to go downstairs and see him properly.

“Needless to say, I didn’t dare.”

A wrestling match broke out in the pub

A crowd of 100 people cheered him when he arrived.

He was introduced to boxer after boxer, including Jim Brady and Bobby Boland.

Some of the drinkers in the public bar tried to elbow their way into the lounge.

However, their way was barred by the stocky, resolute figure of the world’s lightweight wrestling champion and the public bar boys had second thoughts.

There was one disappointing footnote.

Leahy won on points in a bruising 10‐round bout against Robinson in Paisley.

He retired in November 1965 with 109 knockouts in 201 professional bouts.

George Kidd showing off his title belt in the pub in 1976.
George Kidd showing off his title belt in the pub in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

Kidd was cheered on to victory for another decade before he fought a retirement bout against Steve Logan in March 1976 after more than 1,000 matches.

The Ellenbank Bar regulars watched him finish off Logan with a double leg nelson.

He continued to look after the Ellenbank Bar.

It was red carpets and curtains at the Ellenbank Bar in 1986

The pub was given a makeover in October 1986.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said the pub “still retained the traditional appearance, inside and out, of a local pub serving its community”.

How the outside of the pub looked in July 1986.
How the pub looked in July 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

It read: “Thirsty folk who haven’t been in for a while will notice a few changes, though.

“The old two room set-up has disappeared, to be replaced with a big bar area all in one, dominated by an elegant rounded bar in mahogany with a leather-look top.

“Décor is striking, too, with cream walls and dark red window curtains.

“Another attractive feature is the series of one-table alcoves round the walls, giving a feeling of intimacy, with the bench seats, chairs and stools upholstered in green corded fabric.

A newspaper ad after The Ellenbank Bar received a makeover in 1986.
The Ellenbank Bar received a makeover in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

“Carpeting throughout the bar echoes the red theme of the curtains, and the bar itself is surrounded by terracotta tiles.

“Though this may sound as if it’s all for the sit-down trade, the elbow-on-the-bar stand-up customer hasn’t been forgotten, either, with plenty of space in which to stand and have a pint and a natter.”

Pride of place behind the counter was a finely sculptured wrestling trophy.

Time for a cool, sharp Harp?

In October 1986 the taps would dispense Scottish and Newcastle specialities including Tartan Special and Younger’s Pale Ale.

Lager was Harp and there was Blackthorn Cider on draught as well.

There were spirits plus “an excellent selection of bottled beers”.

Through the back was another lounge with draught beers including Guinness.

The pub opened 11am to 11pm, Monday to Thursday, and 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday opening from 12.30pm-2.30pm and 6.30pm-11pm.

The business went from strength to strength.

Three men pictured standing at the bar, one reading a newspaper
The pub has always been a popular meeting place. Image: DC Thomson.

Grant Cunningham took over in 1991 and maintained the boozer’s reputation as a friendly place for a good pint and some banter with friends.

In 1991 the pub was the place to watch Scottish football games, which were being shown live on Sky with 10p off all pints and nips and free pies.

What will future hold for famous Dundee pub?

The pub was always jumping on match days – especially when it came to derbies.

Dundee United fans celebrate Scottish Cup victory outside the Ellenbank Bar in 2010.
United fans celebrate Scottish Cup victory at the pub in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.

The Grant Stewart Lounge became popular for birthday parties, christenings, engagements, hen nights and smokers.

There was karaoke.

Away days for regulars included outings to the races from Aintree to Perth.

The inside of the pub, with empty tables and chairs
The Ellenbank Bar lounge has witnessed many events. Image: DC Thomson.

The Ellenbank Bar was where strangers became friends.

It still is.

Change was inevitable, though.

Fran and Grant Cunningham, pictured standing behind the bar, celebrate 20 years in business in 2011.
Fran and Grant Cunningham celebrate 20 years in business in 2011. Image: DC Thomson.

The business was put up for sale for £225,000 in February 2024 and hailed as a “true gem” with “room for a new owner to grow the business further”.

The final word goes to Dundee Pubs author Brian King.

“As a pub in the back streets of Dundee, the Ellenbank has always punched above its weight,” he said.

“Whatever happens in the future, history shows that, like Sugar Ray, it will always come out fighting in the next round.”

More from Past Times

Jack Gow passing the seven-time TT winner Tony Rutter to win in 1984. Image: KDMC.
How Dundee motorsport great Jack Gow outgunned TT winner in 'That Race'
The cover of Shout magazine featuring Leonardo DiCaprio
Pop stars, soap stars and Leonardo DiCaprio - why girls loved Shout magazine
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Sutherland Perth Theatre Picture shows; Donald Sutherland . Perth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
How Donald Sutherland became a Hollywood movie icon after Perth Rep snub
Watched by his chums, a young boy lines up a pool shot at at Lochee Leisure Centre.
Old pictures shine new light on Lochee in our gallery on Dundee days gone…
Two, separate pictures of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Kyle Falconer of The View singing on stage.
The View and Liam Gallagher link started with Oasis in Kinross and continues with…
The Nicholson's Cycle Centre team in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
'Aladdin's cave' Dundee cycle shop Nicholson's slipped into first gear in 1949
Rockets fans in full voice in the footage. Image: Supplied.
VIDEO: Rare footage of Dundee Rockets' 1984 Grand Slam victory
The exterior of Littlewoods in Dundee in1982.
Dundee Littlewoods (and its café) was loved by staff and customers
3
Archie Macpherson
Archie Macpherson: The voice of Scottish football could talk forever about his love of…
A group of miners at Frances Colliery in Fife.
Fife's former mining communities are looking to future – but legacy of unemployment and…

Conversation