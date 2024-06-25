The Dundee bar that’s had a world champion owner and a world champion visitor

The Ellenbank Bar began life as a licensed grocery shop before becoming one of Dundee’s most famous pubs.

There appears to have been a drinking shop on this site since the beginning of the 1900s, which evolved into the pub that still welcomes customers today.

Alexander Rennie Young was the licensed grocer at 128 Alexander Street from 1907.

Young applied for a change of licence to become a pub in 1925.

The Chief Constable opposed the application because there were enough pubs.

Dundee Licensing Court refused the transfer by eight votes to seven.

Young applied again in October 1928 and was granted a publican licence despite a now-mandatory objection from the Chief Constable.

George Kidd was the famous landlord

It was the era of smoke-filled pubs with decades of beer stains on the tables.

Nobody quite knows when the name changed to the Ellenbank Bar, which became popular after being bought by one of Dundee’s finest athletes.

The drinks packed a punch.

And so did the pub’s most famous visitor.

Dundee Pubs author Brian King said George Kidd was a superstar of the professional wrestling world when he became the landlord.

In four successive years from 1947 he snatched first the Scottish, then the British, European, and world lightweight championship titles.

Fame never changed him.

He was down to earth and always made customers feel welcome.

“The Ellenbank Bar is perhaps most well-known for two things – a famous landlord and a famous visitor,” said Brian.

“George Kidd was one of Dundee’s greatest sporting heroes, while the visitor was the man that many consider to be the greatest boxer ever.

“Sugar Ray Robinson had held the world welterweight title from 1946-1951 before going on to hold the middleweight title.

“The visit to Dundee came at a time when he was in his forties and long past his best as a fighter.

“Nonetheless, it is still remarkable to think that one of the world’s greatest-ever sportsmen visited a Dundee pub.”

When Harlem came to the Hilltown…

The Harlem Hep-Cat arrived in the Hilltown in August 1964.

Robinson was invited to the Ellenbank Bar while preparing for a fight against British middleweight champion Mick Leahy at Paisley Ice Rink.

He was met by Kidd and Lord Provost Maurice McManus and welcomed to the City Chambers by four pipers from the National Cash Register’s band.

Robinson was presented with a plaque bearing the Dundee coat of arms.

He was given haggis at the Invercarse Hotel and travelled by car to the Ellenbank Bar where Kidd had organised a gathering of boxers and ex-boxers.

It was a famous visit that might never have happened.

Elizabeth Paul lived above the pub, and, a few days before Robinson’s visit, her washing machine leaked and flooded the boozer below.

“Downstairs, as you can imagine, they were in an uproar,” she said.

“I was in despair as I thought I might have to pay for the damage, or worse, be evicted.

“Thankfully, neither of these things transpired.

“In fact, I did have a grandstand view from my window, above the bar, of Sugar Ray coming out of his car and entering the premises.

“I longed to go downstairs and see him properly.

“Needless to say, I didn’t dare.”

A wrestling match broke out in the pub

A crowd of 100 people cheered him when he arrived.

He was introduced to boxer after boxer, including Jim Brady and Bobby Boland.

Some of the drinkers in the public bar tried to elbow their way into the lounge.

However, their way was barred by the stocky, resolute figure of the world’s lightweight wrestling champion and the public bar boys had second thoughts.

There was one disappointing footnote.

Leahy won on points in a bruising 10‐round bout against Robinson in Paisley.

He retired in November 1965 with 109 knockouts in 201 professional bouts.

Kidd was cheered on to victory for another decade before he fought a retirement bout against Steve Logan in March 1976 after more than 1,000 matches.

The Ellenbank Bar regulars watched him finish off Logan with a double leg nelson.

He continued to look after the Ellenbank Bar.

It was red carpets and curtains at the Ellenbank Bar in 1986

The pub was given a makeover in October 1986.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said the pub “still retained the traditional appearance, inside and out, of a local pub serving its community”.

It read: “Thirsty folk who haven’t been in for a while will notice a few changes, though.

“The old two room set-up has disappeared, to be replaced with a big bar area all in one, dominated by an elegant rounded bar in mahogany with a leather-look top.

“Décor is striking, too, with cream walls and dark red window curtains.

“Another attractive feature is the series of one-table alcoves round the walls, giving a feeling of intimacy, with the bench seats, chairs and stools upholstered in green corded fabric.

“Carpeting throughout the bar echoes the red theme of the curtains, and the bar itself is surrounded by terracotta tiles.

“Though this may sound as if it’s all for the sit-down trade, the elbow-on-the-bar stand-up customer hasn’t been forgotten, either, with plenty of space in which to stand and have a pint and a natter.”

Pride of place behind the counter was a finely sculptured wrestling trophy.

Time for a cool, sharp Harp?

In October 1986 the taps would dispense Scottish and Newcastle specialities including Tartan Special and Younger’s Pale Ale.

Lager was Harp and there was Blackthorn Cider on draught as well.

There were spirits plus “an excellent selection of bottled beers”.

Through the back was another lounge with draught beers including Guinness.

The pub opened 11am to 11pm, Monday to Thursday, and 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday opening from 12.30pm-2.30pm and 6.30pm-11pm.

The business went from strength to strength.

Grant Cunningham took over in 1991 and maintained the boozer’s reputation as a friendly place for a good pint and some banter with friends.

In 1991 the pub was the place to watch Scottish football games, which were being shown live on Sky with 10p off all pints and nips and free pies.

What will future hold for famous Dundee pub?

The pub was always jumping on match days – especially when it came to derbies.

The Grant Stewart Lounge became popular for birthday parties, christenings, engagements, hen nights and smokers.

There was karaoke.

Away days for regulars included outings to the races from Aintree to Perth.

The Ellenbank Bar was where strangers became friends.

It still is.

Change was inevitable, though.

The business was put up for sale for £225,000 in February 2024 and hailed as a “true gem” with “room for a new owner to grow the business further”.

The final word goes to Dundee Pubs author Brian King.

“As a pub in the back streets of Dundee, the Ellenbank has always punched above its weight,” he said.

“Whatever happens in the future, history shows that, like Sugar Ray, it will always come out fighting in the next round.”