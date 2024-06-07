Pictures of Dundee events through the years make its citizens the talk of the town

The theme for this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is municipal events and gatherings held in Dundee.

There are photographs of council meetings, citizenship awards and schoolchildren visiting the City Chambers to meet the lord provost.

Official parades and gatherings also feature in the gallery.

The DC Thomson archives team has looked out a varied and interesting selection of photographs for this memory-jogging tour.

The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

1934

Dundee Lord Provost William Huntley Buist addressing a meeting at the Council Chambers in December 1934.

Mr Buist served from 1932.

He was succeeded by John Phin in November 1935.

1947

City magistrates attending a service at Dundee war memorial in November 1947.

In the 1920s, it took far longer than the duration of the First World War itself to agree upon and erect a war memorial in Dundee.

The project was marred by a string of disagreements and delays.

1950

Lord Provost Richard Fenton and a delegation from the city visiting St Valery, France, in May 1950.

The surrender of the 51st Highland Division at St Valery-en-Caux on June 12 1940 brought devastation to many families across the north of Scotland.

Few communities were left unscathed when thousands of young men were either killed during a desperate last stand at the little French village or were captured and forced to spend years in prisoner of war camps.

1978

Revaluation notices being loaded on to a van at Tayside House in February 1978.

Known locally as Fawlty Towers, the perennially unpopular Tayside House was completed in 1975 to become the home of Tayside Regional Council.

The region’s administrative hub was a pile of rubble by 2013.

1979

Anyone for a brew?

Schoolchildren having tea with Lord Provost Harry Vaughan in April 1979.

Mr Vaughan served from 1977 and was succeeded by James Gowans in 1980.

1980

Lord Provost Harry Vaughan takes a salute at City Square in April 1980.

Crews from a Dolfijn-class submarine of the Royal Netherlands Navy and the French minesweeper Phenix were on parade.

The occasion was the accession of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.

1981

A BBC crew filming a housing committee meeting at Dundee City Chambers in February 1981.

A public inquiry would take place on February 23 over the Labour administration’s refusal to back Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy policy.

Dundee had also fallen foul of the government by deciding to freeze rents.

1983

Members of Dundee Council pictured en route to St Mary’s Parish Church for the annual service known as the Kirkin’ o’ the Council.

Carrying the civic mace is the Sergeant At Arms, followed by Lord Provost Gowans.

Mr Gowans served until 1984 and was succeeded by Thomas Mitchell.

1985

Workmen preparing a video bus for visitors to the Tayside 10th anniversary exhibition in August 1985.

Its aim was to illustrate something of the work of the regional council over the past decade and to remind Tayside people of its services and functions.

Its programme included visits to Angus and Perth and Kinross.

1987

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities Housing Roadshow arrived in City Square in March 1987.

Its opening to the public was marked by the sending of a huge postcard to Scottish Secretary Malcolm Rifkind.

The demand was for more capital for the district council’s housing schemes.

1988

Representatives from the German-American Club from Dundee’s German twin town Wurzburg were entertained at a civic reception in June 1988.

They were piped in by the City of Dundee Pipe Band and welcomed by local dignitaries and the Lord Provost Tom Mitchell.

The first twinning link was in 1946 when Dundee twinned with Orleans in France, other links with Wurzburg and Nablus followed.

1989

Councillors gathered in December 1989 to sign a declaration supporting the Scottish Constitutional Convention for a Scottish Parliament.

The SCC published a “Claim of Right for Scotland”.

This was a document asking for a Scottish assembly, or parliament with law-making powers.

