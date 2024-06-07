Drunk driver ditched vodka bottle after Fife primary school crash

A drunk driver was caught ditching a bottle of vodka after smashing into a barrier outside a Fife school minutes after closing time.

First offender Brian Fulton has been warned he could be jailed after he admitted drunkenly crashing his Ford Puma.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 62-year-old was found to be still more than four times the drink-drive limit three hours after his arrest.

Children and families were in the vicinity of Castlehill Primary School in Cupar when the crash happened at around 3.10pm.

Pictures of the crash and Fulton rushing to get rid of his booze bottle were posted on social media.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said: “The accused swerved, hit another vehicle and collided into metal railings outside the school.

“Police were contacted and arrived within five minutes.

“Prior to the police arriving, the accused was seen staggering out of his car obviously drunk and carrying a half bottle of vodka, which he placed on a bin next to the school.

“He returned to his vehicle when police attended.

“He was smelling of alcohol, slurring his words and admitted to having been drinking during the day.”

Fulton failed the roadside breath test and was taken to Dundee’s police headquarters before being checked over at Ninewells Hospital.

He was deemed fit to be processed and at 6.20pm, he gave a positive reading (94mics/ 22).

Fulton, of Crichton Way in Cupar, pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on Ceres Road in the town on April 29, as well as driving carelessly.

Solicitor Jane Caird said since the incident, her client sought help for his alcohol issues.

She said: “There’s a significant background in relation to family issues he was having.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until July for the preparation of a social work report.

He told him: “There is real concern to public safety given the offences to which you have pled guilty, not just because of the alcohol reading but the time of day and the area where you were driving.

“Notwithstanding the fact you have no previous convictions, the court will have to consider a period of imprisonment.

“I am told this occurred at 3.10pm and the school was in operation and the end of the day concludes at 3pm.

“The court would therefore be entitled to infer that there would be many parents and children in the vicinity of the school, making your culpability considerably more serious.”

