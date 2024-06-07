Drunk driver ditched vodka bottle after Fife primary school crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drunk driver ditched vodka bottle after Fife primary school crash

Brian Fulton was caught on camera as he tried to hide his booze.

By Ciaran Shanks
Brian Fulton Cupar crash
Fulton rushes from his crashed car to get rid of the vodka bottle. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.

A drunk driver was caught ditching a bottle of vodka after smashing into a barrier outside a Fife school minutes after closing time.

First offender Brian Fulton has been warned he could be jailed after he admitted drunkenly crashing his Ford Puma.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 62-year-old was found to be still more than four times the drink-drive limit three hours after his arrest.

Children and families were in the vicinity of Castlehill Primary School in Cupar when the crash happened at around 3.10pm.

Pictures of the crash and Fulton rushing to get rid of his booze bottle were posted on social media.

Brian Fulton Cupar crash
Fulton, clutching the vodka bottle, outside his crashed car. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said: “The accused swerved, hit another vehicle and collided into metal railings outside the school.

“Police were contacted and arrived within five minutes.

“Prior to the police arriving, the accused was seen staggering out of his car obviously drunk and carrying a half bottle of vodka, which he placed on a bin next to the school.

“He returned to his vehicle when police attended.

“He was smelling of alcohol, slurring his words and admitted to having been drinking during the day.”

Fulton failed the roadside breath test and was taken to Dundee’s police headquarters before being checked over at Ninewells Hospital.

He was deemed fit to be processed and at 6.20pm, he gave a positive reading (94mics/ 22).

Cupar crash
Ceres Road, Cupar. Image: Google.

Fulton, of Crichton Way in Cupar, pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on Ceres Road in the town on April 29, as well as driving carelessly.

Solicitor Jane Caird said since the incident, her client sought help for his alcohol issues.

She said: “There’s a significant background in relation to family issues he was having.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until July for the preparation of a social work report.

He told him: “There is real concern to public safety given the offences to which you have pled guilty, not just because of the alcohol reading but the time of day and the area where you were driving.

“Notwithstanding the fact you have no previous convictions, the court will have to consider a period of imprisonment.

“I am told this occurred at 3.10pm and the school was in operation and the end of the day concludes at 3pm.

“The court would therefore be entitled to infer that there would be many parents and children in the vicinity of the school, making your culpability considerably more serious.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Suzanne Gillman
Sheriff rejects Blairgowrie benefit cheat's request to take time off curfew for holiday in…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Airport parking penalty and frying pan assault
Mark Ward
Man to stand trial accused of murdering Dundee taxi driver
Robert isdale
Dame Ann Gloag's gardener sentenced for attack on ex-wife at Kinfauns Castle home
Glasgow High Court sign
Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee
Mark Smullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth knifeman jailed for violent attack on rival's flat
Melissa White
Dundee driver sentenced for causing carer life-threatening injuries
Calin Schreiner
Dunfermline music gig organiser on Register after vile images stash found
Emma Dunphy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving on Crieff Road, Perth
Motorists 'extraordinarily lucky' when driver caused four-car smash on busy Perth road
Moray Anderson
Perth money launderer allowed to ditch unpaid work order – because other offenders were…