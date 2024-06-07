IN PICTURES: Junior Strathmore Highland Games is a taster of what’s to come at Glamis Castle this weekend

Cabers may have been miniature and muscles more spuggie’s kneecap than Schwarzenegger.

But the competitive spirit matched anything Strathmore Highland Games crowd will see this weekend when local primary pupils tackled their own junior gathering on Thursday.

The event has become a June tradition for Kirrie cluster youngsters.

Hundreds headed to the grounds of Glamis Castle for a day of fun competition.

They were piped onto the field in front of the castle where the games committee hope a bumper crowd will gather for the main event on Sunday.

And the children gave it their all in everything from tossing the caber to tug o’ war.

The Strathmore committee works with local primaries and Angus active schools to stage the event.

Successful schools’ initiative

It’s part of a wider programme aimed at encouraging young athletes into highland games.

And some of the real heavies gunning for success on Sunday were there to guide the future stars.

Forfar’s Valhalla WLC owner Brett Hampton has continued his financial support of the junior games with a donation from the gym’s annual Valhalla Classic powerlifting competition.

He’ll be back at Glamis this weekend as one of the competitors in the Highland Strongman event.

The games will be officially opened at noon on Sunday.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the junior games action at Glamis.