Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Junior Strathmore Highland Games is a taster of what’s to come at Glamis Castle this weekend

Strathmore Highland Games committee has led the push to develop the sport's grass roots by getting local primary pupils involved.

Glamis Primary pals Poppy Low (left) and Ellie Breckenridge enjoy the Glamis games. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Cabers may have been miniature and muscles more spuggie’s kneecap than Schwarzenegger.

But the competitive spirit matched anything Strathmore Highland Games crowd will see this weekend when local primary pupils tackled their own junior gathering on Thursday.

The event has become a June tradition for Kirrie cluster youngsters.

Hundreds headed to the grounds of Glamis Castle for a day of fun competition.

They were piped onto the field in front of the castle where the games committee hope a bumper crowd will gather for the main event on Sunday.

And the children gave it their all in everything from tossing the caber to tug o’ war.

Junior highland games at Glamis Castle.
Andrew Marshall from Tannadice Primary and Newtyle’s Myles Murray tackle the tyre flip. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Strathmore committee works with local primaries and Angus active schools to stage the event.

Successful schools’ initiative

It’s part of a wider programme aimed at encouraging young athletes into highland games.

And some of the real heavies gunning for success on Sunday were there to guide the future stars.

Forfar’s Valhalla WLC owner Brett Hampton has continued his financial support of the junior games with a donation from the gym’s annual Valhalla Classic powerlifting competition.

He’ll be back at Glamis this weekend as one of the competitors in the Highland Strongman event.

The games will be officially opened at noon on Sunday.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the junior games action at Glamis.

Tug o' war at Strathmore junior highland games.
Determination from Isla Primary P5 pupil Blair Fleming.
Junior highland games at Glamis Castle
Newtyle P4 youngster Edith Falconer dodges the obstacles.
Tug o war at Glamis Castle junior games.
Glamis P7 pupil Tommy Dryden leads from the front in the tug o’ war.
welly throwing at Strathmore junior highland games.
Holly Douglas of Glamis Primary gives it some wellie.
Caber toss at Glamis junior games.
Struan Milne takes on the caber toss.
juJunior highland games at Glamis Castle.
Newtyle P4 pupil Freya Brown on the obstacle course.
Caber tossing at Glamis junior highland games.
Brett Hampton of Valhalla Gym helps Katara Marrett of Airlie Primary on his caber technique.
Obstacle course at Glamis Castle junior games.
Myles Murray (P3 Newtyle) during the obstacle course.
Glamis junior games tug o war.
P7 tug o’ war is a trial of strength.
Caber tossing at Glamis junior games.
Action from the girls’ caber.
Shot put at Glamis Castle junior games.
The P6 shot put.
Obstacle course action at Glamis Castle junior highland games.
Edith Falconer, P4 Newtyle, in the obstacle course.
Strathmore junior games at Glamis.
Blair Fleming of Isla Primary School digs in during the tug o’ war.
Strathmore junior highland games
P1s put the shot.
Strathmore junior highland games.
Eyes on the prize.

 

