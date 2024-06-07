Dundee City Council ‘unprepared for LEZ’ after 6 vehicles left out of action by new rules

Council chiefs have been accused of being “unprepared” for the Dundee low emission zone after six vehicles were forced out of action when the new rules came into force.

The LEZ – which fines vehicles entering the area if they do not meet certain emission standards – was introduced in the city centre last Thursday.

Six leased vehicles used by the council’s community justice services department, based at Barrack Street – within the LEZ – do not meet the regulations and are being replaced.

However, a source told The Courier they were not replaced in time for the rules kicking in, leaving the department with just a single van in use.

‘You’d think the council would be ready for this’

The source said: “You would think that after two years’ preparation, Dundee City Council would be ready for this, but no.

“The community justice department, who do the community service supervision, have seven vans, minibuses, etc.

“When the LEZ came into effect, six of them had to be removed from their base at Barrack Street.

“As of June 1, they had only one vehicle with which to transfer people.”

Another source told The Courier: “There are banners up just yards from the office advertising the fact the LEZ was coming into force, so it beggars belief that they have been caught out.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Three LEZ compliant vehicles were delivered to criminal justice services this week, with a further three due next week.

“These will replace the six non-compliant vehicles previously used.”

The council says the cost of the vans comes from the annual fleet budget.

Green campaigners believe the Dundee LEZ will help save lives by improving air quality.

However, some businesses have said they are leaving the city centre as a result of the restrictions.

It comes as the council is introducing a free parking scheme on certain days in July in a bid to soften the impact of the LEZ on retailers.

The Courier has examined how polluted the air is in Dundee city centre off the back of the LEZ enforcement.