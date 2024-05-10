Dundee ice cream shop to move out of city centre due to LEZ

A Dundee ice cream shop is set to move away from the city centre ahead of Dundee’s Low Emission Zone rollout.

Casa Di Gelato is searching for new premises to continue using their existing work vans – which don’t comply with the new restrictions – to deliver stock.

From May 30, diesel cars and vans that don’t meet Euro 6 standards will be banned and anyone breaching the rules will be fined £60.

Owner Stephen Bennett, 59, says the LEZ is “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for his business, which has operated in Albert Square for four years.

Stephen’s three vehicles, including an ice cream van, would costs tens of thousands to pounds to replace.

He told The Courier: “The Dundee Low Emission Zone (LEZ) is the straw the broke the camel’s back for us.

“We do a lot of events, wholesale deliveries and home deliveries.

“As a business, we’ve not had the customer footfall at the shop since the pandemic.

“Our plan was to turn this shop into a manufacturing premises.

“However, come May 30, I can’t get any of the vehicles into the centre to the shop.

“To replace the specially built ice cream van we’re talking £40,000.”

Whilst Stephen sympathised that the LEZ is being brought in to benefit the environment, he did question how this will impact shoppers’ habits.

He added: “I don’t think the council can win either way and I understand they need to do something.

“There isn’t really a through route in the centre of Dundee though.

“Folk aren’t driving down Albert Square to take a shortcut through town.

“Is the introduction of LEZ going to achieve much in the city centre?

“I do think the High Street still has a future but what that looks like I’m not sure.

“When LEZ comes into force I do think people with non-compliant cars will shop in retail parks instead.”

LEZ to be enforced on May 30

Dundee City Council said grants and support were made available to help ensure vehicles were compliant.

He said: “There has been extensive consultation with businesses during the development process and further awareness raising about the LEZ from both the city council and Transport Scotland nationally.

“Businesses and residents have had more than two years to prepare for the start of the Low Emission Zone’s enforcement phase which begins at the end of this month.

“In that time various grants and other support have been made available to help ensure that vehicles were compliant.”

It comes as The Courier revealed that almost three-quarters of people mainly travel into the city centre to visit food and drink establishments.

Our data team has been tracking city centre occupancy rates as part of our Dundee Matters campaign, which takes a closer look at the health of our high streets.