Dundee Missing Blairgowrie hillwalker with Dundee connections traced ‘safe and well’ Keith Scott, 64, has been found. By Lindsey Hamilton May 10 2024, 11:42am May 10 2024, 11:42am Share Missing Blairgowrie hillwalker with Dundee connections traced ‘safe and well’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4975803/keith-scott-invergowrie-missing/ Copy Link 0 comment Keith Scott has been traced. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A hillwalker from Blairgowrie who was reported missing has been traced “safe and well”. Police launched an appeal to find Keith Scott, 64, who was last on Friday May 3. The keen hiker was said to have connections in the Dundee area and likes to spend time in the Scottish Highlands. In an update, Police Scotland Tayside confirmed Kieth had been traced “safe and well”.
