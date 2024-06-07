EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen opens heart on ‘horrendous’ Dundee United drop, Tony Watt texts and why he’ll be roaring on Scotland at the Euros

“When we landed in Scotland, you could not wipe the smile off my face,” laughs Ilmari Niskanen.

Enjoying a leisurely stroll outside the Finland team hotel prior to a Thursday evening training session at Hampden Park, this represents Niskanen’s first return north of the border since leaving Dundee United for Exeter City.

“It has been in my plans to visit Scotland for so long, but last season it was too difficult because there were so many games,” he added. “So, it is brilliant to play at Hampden. Scotland is a beautiful and special place for me.”

Niskanen’s excitement and bubbly demeanour are in sharp contrast to the lamentable way his time at United ended.

His last act for the Tangerines was to trudge off the Tannadice turf following a 3-0 defeat against Kilmarnock. That was the result that effectively – if not quite mathematically – condemned Jim Goodwin’s side to relegation.

Niskanen, facing the reality of being a bit-part player on Premiership wages in the second tier, was sold to the Grecians, where he enjoyed a fine maiden campaign and recently inked a new deal until 2026.

However, the former Ingolstadt winger readily admits being unable to save United from the drop was the worst experience of his professional life.

“Relegation with United took a long time to get over,” Niskanen tells Courier Sport. “It was by far the most difficult time in my career. It was horrendous and I felt so bad.

“I couldn’t enjoy my summer holiday, for sure – everything was fully ruined! For three or four weeks, whenever I tried to go to sleep and had only my thoughts, it was hard. I couldn’t help myself from obsessing about what happened.

“Then, I had to make the decision to leave the club, which was so hard because I was desperate to help the team get back up and make amends for everything that went wrong. It was all so tough.”

He added: “I am lucky to have a brilliant family and girlfriend who supported me. The positive thing about football is that it never stops. There is always a new season to recover. But I will never forget the feeling.”

Treasured memories

Yet, Niskanen is steadfast that a galling conclusion to his Tannadice career will not cast a shadow over his entire time in Scotland.

“I have so many happy memories, especially in my first season – finishing fourth and taking the club back to Europe,” continued Niskanen. “Personally, I played a lot of football and thought I did okay.

“I still think back to the match against Partick Thistle where we won 1-0 and Firhill was like a mud bath! That pitch was horrendous, but we battled so hard.

“The 3-0 win at Easter Road; beating Dundee; the game at Ross County where we came back from 1-0 down to win to get the European qualification, with all the fans on the pitch at the end – I treasure all those moments.

“I am sad that in my second season, there was not much joy for the team or individually. But even during that time, I got so much support from the fans. That was amazing.”

Niskanen: I’ll always put my body on the line

Indeed, Niskanen has become something of an Arab in exile, himself.

Plying his trade 520 miles away, he watched as many televised Friday night matches as possible and was a cheerleader for the likes of Tony Watt and Glenn Middleton.

“I sent messages to the boys throughout the season,” revealed Niskanen.

“I kept in touch with Tony (Watt) quite a bit, Scotty McMann, and Glenn Middleton, just to be supportive because I was watching the team as much as I could and hoping for promotion.

“It was amazing to see those scenes of celebration for the players and fans after promotion. They are back where they belong.”

Dundee derby return?

The flying Finn intends to take in at least one United game in person next season, with one eye on attending a Dundee derby.

Reflecting on his rapport with the Tannadice faithful, Niskanen adds: “That connection with the fans was the most important thing for me. It tells me I did some things right, even if I know I didn’t always perform as I could.

“I think it was maybe because I am so passionate about football and Dundee United fans are the same – with so much passion for their club. I’ll always put my body on the line and give everything.

“I also loved giving my time to supporters away from the pitch, and I still get messages from United fans. That means so much to me.”

Niskanen has similarly ingratiated himself with the Grecians.

As well as playing 35 times – a number that would have been higher but for a shoulder injury that kept him out for a couple of months – Niskanen picked up an end of season award for his work with the Exeter City Community Trust.

Rooting for Scotland

So, back to this evening’s encounter with a Scotland side hoping for a memorable send-off in their final friendly before Euro 2024.

By contrast, Niskanen is hoping to throw a spanner in the works for the Scots – but once the full-time whistle blows, he will be roaring Steve Clarke’s side on at the finals.

“It’s a big game for us because we have not been winning too many games,” he added. “So, yes, I want to spoil the party for Scotland!

“But Scotland are a top side with a lot of really good players, and I’ll be rooting for them in the Euros and I hope they can make it as far as possible.”