EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen opens heart on ‘horrendous’ Dundee United drop, Tony Watt texts and why he’ll be roaring on Scotland at the Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen opens heart on ‘horrendous’ Dundee United drop, Tony Watt texts and why he’ll be roaring on Scotland at the Euros

Niskanen is part of the Finland squad that will face Scotland at Hampden this evening.

Ilmari Niskanen is in the Finland squad that faces Scotland on Friday night
Ilmari Niskanen is in the Finland squad that faces Scotland on Friday night. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

“When we landed in Scotland, you could not wipe the smile off my face,” laughs Ilmari Niskanen.

Enjoying a leisurely stroll outside the Finland team hotel prior to a Thursday evening training session at Hampden Park, this represents Niskanen’s first return north of the border since leaving Dundee United for Exeter City.

“It has been in my plans to visit Scotland for so long, but last season it was too difficult because there were so many games,” he added. “So, it is brilliant to play at Hampden. Scotland is a beautiful and special place for me.”

Ilmari Niskanen is a firm fans' favourite at Exeter City
Niskanen is a firm fans’ favourite at Exeter City. Image: Shutterstock.

Niskanen’s excitement and bubbly demeanour are in sharp contrast to the lamentable way his time at United ended.

His last act for the Tangerines was to trudge off the Tannadice turf following a 3-0 defeat against Kilmarnock. That was the result that effectively – if not quite mathematically – condemned Jim Goodwin’s side to relegation.

Niskanen, facing the reality of being a bit-part player on Premiership wages in the second tier, was sold to the Grecians, where he enjoyed a fine maiden campaign and recently inked a new deal until 2026.

However, the former Ingolstadt winger readily admits being unable to save United from the drop was the worst experience of his professional life.

A gutted Ilmari Niskanen
A gutted Niskanen. Image: SNS

“Relegation with United took a long time to get over,” Niskanen tells Courier Sport. “It was by far the most difficult time in my career. It was horrendous and I felt so bad.

“I couldn’t enjoy my summer holiday, for sure – everything was fully ruined! For three or four weeks, whenever I tried to go to sleep and had only my thoughts, it was hard. I couldn’t help myself from obsessing about what happened.

Then, I had to make the decision to leave the club, which was so hard because I was desperate to help the team get back up and make amends for everything that went wrong. It was all so tough.”

He added: “I am lucky to have a brilliant family and girlfriend who supported me. The positive thing about football is that it never stops. There is always a new season to recover. But I will never forget the feeling.”

Treasured memories

Yet, Niskanen is steadfast that a galling conclusion to his Tannadice career will not cast a shadow over his entire time in Scotland.

Ilmari Niskanen left, in happier times
Niskanen left, in happier times. Image: SNS.

“I have so many happy memories, especially in my first season – finishing fourth and taking the club back to Europe,” continued Niskanen. “Personally, I played a lot of football and thought I did okay.

“I still think back to the match against Partick Thistle where we won 1-0 and Firhill was like a mud bath! That pitch was horrendous, but we battled so hard.

“The 3-0 win at Easter Road; beating Dundee; the game at Ross County where we came back from 1-0 down to win to get the European qualification, with all the fans on the pitch at the end – I treasure all those moments.

“I am sad that in my second season, there was not much joy for the team or individually. But even during that time, I got so much support from the fans. That was amazing.”

Niskanen: I’ll always put my body on the line

Indeed, Niskanen has become something of an Arab in exile, himself.

Plying his trade 520 miles away, he watched as many televised Friday night matches as possible and was a cheerleader for the likes of Tony Watt and Glenn Middleton.

Ilmari Niskanen during his time at Dundee United
Popular Niskanen takes the acclaim of his former teammates. Image: SNS

“I sent messages to the boys throughout the season,” revealed Niskanen.

“I kept in touch with Tony (Watt) quite a bit, Scotty McMann, and Glenn Middleton, just to be supportive because I was watching the team as much as I could and hoping for promotion.

“It was amazing to see those scenes of celebration for the players and fans after promotion. They are back where they belong.”

Dundee derby return?

The flying Finn intends to take in at least one United game in person next season, with one eye on attending a Dundee derby.

Reflecting on his rapport with the Tannadice faithful, Niskanen adds: “That connection with the fans was the most important thing for me. It tells me I did some things right, even if I know I didn’t always perform as I could.

“I think it was maybe because I am so passionate about football and Dundee United fans are the same – with so much passion for their club. I’ll always put my body on the line and give everything.

“I also loved giving my time to supporters away from the pitch, and I still get messages from United fans. That means so much to me.”

Ilmari Niskanen picks up his award at Exeter City's annual event.
Niskanen picks up his award at Exeter City’s annual event. Inage: Shutterstock,

Niskanen has similarly ingratiated himself with the Grecians.

As well as playing 35 times – a number that would have been higher but for a shoulder injury that kept him out for a couple of months – Niskanen picked up an end of season award for his work with the Exeter City Community Trust.

Rooting for Scotland

So, back to this evening’s encounter with a Scotland side hoping for a memorable send-off in their final friendly before Euro 2024.

Ilmari Niskanen is back in Scotland on Finland duty
Niskanen is back in Scotland on Finland duty. Image: Shutterstock.

By contrast, Niskanen is hoping to throw a spanner in the works for the Scots – but once the full-time whistle blows, he will be roaring Steve Clarke’s side on at the finals.

“It’s a big game for us because we have not been winning too many games,” he added. “So, yes, I want to spoil the party for Scotland!

But Scotland are a top side with a lot of really good players, and I’ll be rooting for them in the Euros and I hope they can make it as far as possible.”

More from Dundee United

Will Ferry in action for Cheltenham Town against Derby County
Will Ferry becomes first Dundee United summer signing as Tangerines tease 'first arrival of…
15
Partick Thistle want Logan Chalmers and Shaun Byrne.
EXCLUSIVE: Partick Thistle set to sign former Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers and could…
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Dundee United reveal NEW NAME for Tannadice as Tangerines toast 'one of the most…
31
Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski
Can Kristijan Trapanovski get visa for Dundee United transfer – and how long will…
13
Nicky Clark and Jordan Marshall battle in a 2022 Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
What bumper new SPFL TV deal with Premier Sports could mean for the Dundee…
Ross Graham celebrates a goal against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Ross Graham dubbed future Dundee United captain as ex-Tannadice boss reveals huge sliding doors…
Jim Goodwin is pictured as Dundee United defeat Peterhead at Tannadice
6 Dundee United transfer priorities as Tangerines prepare for Premiership push
Cameron, Mellon, Mulligan and Fotheringham (L to R) all featured for Scotland U/21s
Dundee and Dundee United youngsters feature as Scotland U/21 slip to defeat
Dundee United kid Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson explains why Dundee United future was NEVER in doubt as Tannadice 'revelation'…
Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Ross Graham new deal key for Dundee United but will he get…

Conversation