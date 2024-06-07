Glenrothes soft play sexual assault victim tells of incident’s devastating impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes soft play sexual assault victim tells of incident’s devastating impact

Steph Black gave up her job after being assaulted by her boss's husband.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
The victim hit out after the case at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A former employee at a Glenrothes soft play centre says she felt violated when she was victim of a sexual assault at her work.

Steph Black, 36, ended up leaving her job after John McDowell touched her bottom in a sexual manner over her clothing at Jumpin’ Jacks as she washed dishes in the kitchen.

Moments after the assault he told her: “Bet you have not had that for a while.”

McDowell, 64, then told Miss Black not to tell his wife, who runs the business in the town’s Fullerton Road.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month, McDowell was put on the Sex Offenders Register for nine months and told to do 160 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting and communicating indecently with Miss Black on June 30 last year.

He claimed he had just been having “banter” but even his own solicitor said his actions were from a “different era”.

John McDowell
John McDowell committed the sexual assault at the soft play centre. Image: Facebook.

The centre management insists McDowell has never had anything to do with the business – at the time or since.

Miss Black, who has waived her right to anonymity, told The Courier she was speaking out because people may not realise the impact of such conduct.

She said: “I think it’s important people understand the impact of something like that going forward, for anyone else who thinks it’s acceptable behaviour.

“Let it hopefully be a warning to people.

“For other people to have the opinion ‘she was just touched on the ar*e,’ I don’t think they realise how it affects people and I think it’s really unfair I end up having to leave a job after going into work on a normal day.”

‘Don’t want to ruin a marriage’

Miss Black said: “I did not set out to ruin a man’s life.

“He just did not seem very apologetic.”

Recalling the assault, Miss Black said she was standing at the sink washing dishes when McDowell stood next to her and made a “kind of tickle and stroke on my bum” then said: “Bet you have not had that for a while. Don’t tell (the boss)”.

Mum-of-three Miss Black, who had been working at Jumpin’ Jacks for about six weeks, said: “I was shocked but I did think ‘it’s my boss’s husband and I don’t want to ruin a marriage’.

“I kind of froze up. It was really awkward; that feeling in your tummy where you feel like you could be sick.”

She added: “It’s never happened to me before and hope it does not happen again.

“I felt violated. I am at my work, he is an older man, and it’s in a child’s play place.”

Miss Black, a hairdresser to trade, said she enjoyed working at the soft play and that it had been her first job in a long time.

She decided it would be too difficult to keep working there in the circumstances.

Miss Black, who lives in Glenrothes, said she reported the matter to police within a couple of days.

She said losing the job exacerbated her underlying mental health difficulties and she went to the doctor to adjust medication to help her cope with being out of work.

She has been working in another job in retail since last autumn.

‘Banter’

Speaking at the court hearing, defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said McDowell, of Glenrothes, used the phrase “banter” to police during interview and to social workers preparing pre-sentencing reports.

The solicitor said: “The behaviour is perhaps of a different era.

“He accepts it’s not appropriate in this day and age.”

Mr McCafferty said it has been a “moment of madness of inappropriate behaviour from a man who has hitherto been entirely pro-social.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told McDowell stressed “banter” is of a bygone era.

