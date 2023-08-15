Ilmari Niskanen leaves Dundee United as Exeter City swoop for Finland international

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen leaves Dundee United as Exeter City swoop for Finland international

Niskanen joined the Tangerines in 2021.

By Alan Temple
Ilmari Niskanen lining up for a Dundee United fixture
Niskanen was a fans' favourite due to his tireless effort: Image: SNS

Ilmari Niskanen has departed Dundee United to join English League One outfit Exeter City.

The Grecians, who are bossed by former Scotland international Gary Caldwell, have paid an undisclosed fee for the hard-running wide-man.

Niskanen, 25, had another year to run on his contract at Tannadice but, having slipped down the pecking order, was keen to seal a switch to protect his place in the Finland squad.

He has signed a two-year deal at St James Park, subject to necessary clearance.

Niskanen, left, and Harkes are among a swathe of players to have departed United after relegation. Image: SNS

A United statement read: “We’d like to thank Ilmari for his commitment and professionalism throughout his two seasons with the club, as he heads south with the best wishes of everyone at Dundee United.”

Caldwell told Exeter’s official website: “Ilmari is someone I identified from my time at Hibs (as assistant manager), as we played against him a couple of times.

“He is really experienced, internationally as well, which is really good. He fits that profile of what we are looking for.”

Exodus

Niskanen joined United in the summer of 2021 following an underwhelming year with German side Ingolstadt. He went on to register two goals and five assists from 61 appearances.

Niskanen also turned out for KuPS in his homeland and has been capped 14 times for his country.

He is the latest in a sizeable exodus following the club’s relegation, following Charlie Mulgrew, Aziz Behich, Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes, Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett, Arnaud Djoum, Steven Fletcher and loanees Loick Ayina and Jamie McGrath.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at the recent Dunfermline game.
PODCAST: 'Bullish' Mark Ogren has got his Dundee United mojo back
Archie Meekison in action for Dundee United against Dunfermline
Archie Meekison pin-points room for improvement as Dundee United prospect credits fan backing for…
Mathew Cudjoe playing for Dundee United at Tannadice
LEE WILKIE: Mathew Cudjoe succeeding at walking his talk for Dundee United - they…
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Dundee United to face Burnley as Jim Goodwin eyes English Premier League test
Mathew Cudjoe meets Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Mathew Cudjoe eyes 'best player in the Championship' tag as Dundee United kid recalls…
Partick Thistle's Cara Henderson walked away with the match ball
Dundee United slip to defeat in SWPL1 opener as Cara Henderson runs riot for…
Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe is hailed following his superb leveller.
5 Dundee United talking points: Key man is sorely missed as Dunfermline clash produces…
Dundee United players celebrate Mathew Cudjoe's goal against Dunfermline
Jim Goodwin sets out Mark Ogren transfer talk timeline as Dundee United boss hails…
Mathew Cudjoe sweeps home a leveller for Dundee United against Dunfermline
Dundee United 1-1 Dunfermline: Mathew Cudjoe magic secures draw after Craig Wighton torments Tangerines…
Footballers John Souttar and Euan Spark are set to open a new café in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark to open café in Broughty…

Conversation