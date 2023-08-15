Ilmari Niskanen leaves Dundee United as Exeter City swoop for Finland international

Ilmari Niskanen has departed Dundee United to join English League One outfit Exeter City.

The Grecians, who are bossed by former Scotland international Gary Caldwell, have paid an undisclosed fee for the hard-running wide-man.

Niskanen, 25, had another year to run on his contract at Tannadice but, having slipped down the pecking order, was keen to seal a switch to protect his place in the Finland squad.

He has signed a two-year deal at St James Park, subject to necessary clearance.

A United statement read: “We’d like to thank Ilmari for his commitment and professionalism throughout his two seasons with the club, as he heads south with the best wishes of everyone at Dundee United.”

Caldwell told Exeter’s official website: “Ilmari is someone I identified from my time at Hibs (as assistant manager), as we played against him a couple of times.

“He is really experienced, internationally as well, which is really good. He fits that profile of what we are looking for.”

✍️ Welcome, Ilmari 🤝 🇫🇮 We are delighted to announce the signing of Finland international wing-back @IlmariNiskanen from @dundeeunitedfc on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance!#ECFC #SemperFidelis pic.twitter.com/pZv5M2Zb8q — Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) August 15, 2023

Exodus

Niskanen joined United in the summer of 2021 following an underwhelming year with German side Ingolstadt. He went on to register two goals and five assists from 61 appearances.

Niskanen also turned out for KuPS in his homeland and has been capped 14 times for his country.

🇫🇮 Ilmari Niskanen helped United to three points last time at Fir Park#cinchPrem | 🌲 #MOTUTD 🍊 pic.twitter.com/MV7Sa18Y4V — SPFL (@spfl) May 26, 2023

He is the latest in a sizeable exodus following the club’s relegation, following Charlie Mulgrew, Aziz Behich, Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes, Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett, Arnaud Djoum, Steven Fletcher and loanees Loick Ayina and Jamie McGrath.