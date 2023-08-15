Dame Ann Gloag charity loses planning appeal over Perthshire glamping pod

Dame Ann Gloag’s charitable trust has lost a planning appeal over a glamping pod and a shepherd’s hut it erected without permission two years ago.

The Gloag Foundation had previously sought retrospective planning permission for the items next to its office at Kinfauns.

The two units were added to the site on the outskirts of Perth in 2021.

The application was made earlier this year, following a planning enforcement investigation. But Perth and Kinross Council rejected the belated application in March.

The Gloag Foundation, set up by Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag to fight poverty and improve health and education in the UK and overseas, appealed that decision.

And now the authority’s Local Review Body has upheld the original refusal.

Dame Ann Gloag charity ‘don’t have a leg to stand on’

The appeal – submitted by Bidwells on behalf of the charity – argued the units “make a modest (but positive) contribution to the local economy”.

However, the three councillors on the review panel ruled that the original reasons for refusing permission were valid.

The glamping pod and shepherd’s hut were said to be contrary to a number of planning policies.

The reasons for refusal included failing to promote sustainable travel.

The applicants also failed to demonstrate the necessity for the green belt site and failed to meet a specific need by virtue of its quality or location.

Councillor Hugh Anderson said he “very strongly refused” the appeal, adding that the Gloag Foundation “don’t have a leg to stand on”.

Councillors Brian Leishman and Bob Brawn agreed. The appeal was rejected and planning permission refused.