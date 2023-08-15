Still Game star Greg Hemphill takes dip in the Tay at Broughty Ferry for new TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Still Game star Greg Hemphill takes dip in the Tay at Broughty Ferry for new TV series

The actor and his wife, Julie Wilson Nimmo, were joined by Dundee Dookers during filming.

By Ben MacDonald
Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo with the Dundee Dookers
Greg Hemphill (far left) and Julie Wilson Nimmo (front) were joined on their swim by Dundee Dookers. Image: Solus Productions

Still Game star Greg Hemphill took a dip in the Tay in Broughty Ferry during filming for a new TV series.

Hemphill, who starred as Victor McDade in the classic sitcom, was in Dundee on Monday with wife Julie Wilson Nimmo – who appeared in Balamory.

The couple are recording Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim at locations across Scotland.

Highlighting the rise in popularity of wild water swimming, the show will see the pair travelling to different locations in their campervan, visiting lochs, rivers and bays.

Greg, Julie and the Dundee Dookers
The couple learned about the group’s aim to support men with their mental health. Image: Solus Productions

The couple joined swimming group Dundee Dookers in Broughty Ferry before recording at an outdoor spa at Taymouth Marina on Loch Tay.

Solus Productions shared images of the shoot on Facebook.

Dundee Dookers was set up last July to provide men with a support group for their physical and mental health.

Co-ordinator Steven Sinclair told The Courier: “We were approached by a researcher from the show’s production company and we were like, ‘How can you pass this up?’

Greg Hemphill joins dook group at Broughty Ferry

“Greg and Julie told us that they started cold water dipping a couple of years ago and they wanted to create a show focusing on groups in the country who swim regularly.

“We took them for a dook in Broughty Ferry and followed it by having a get-together at the Fisherman’s Tavern.

“That is our usual spot once we finish our dooks.

Julie Wilson Nimmo at Taymouth Marina
Balamory star Julie later visited Taymouth Marina. Image: Solus Productions

“They were really interested in learning about the group and how we support each other.”

The show is set to air as part of a six-episode series in the winter.

Hemphill’s visit to Dundee comes after a graffiti artist spoke with The Courier about his mural dedicated to Still Game’s iconic characters.

More from TV & Film

Helen Skelton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dan Walker: Don’t criticise Helen Skelton for prioritising children over radio
Charlotte Dawson has said she is ‘depressed’ and ‘heartbroken’ after trolls phoned social services about her children (Matt Crossick/PA)
Charlotte Dawson ‘heartbroken’ after trolls call social services about children
Neighbours is set to return on Amazon Freevee in September (Austin Kim/Amazon Freevee/PA)
Neighbours trailer hints at troubled waters for Guy Pearce’s character
Barack Obama among famous faces urging donations to Hawaiian wildfire charities (PA)
Barack Obama among famous faces urging donations to Hawaiian wildfire charities
Katie Price says she does not care if she is sent to prison (Aaron Chown/PA)
Katie Price is ‘fed up’ with threats of prison and says ‘just put me…
Joel Dommett the National Television Awards on September 5 (Suzan Moore/PA)
Who is nominated for the National Television Awards?
Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
This Morning nominated for daytime prize at NTAs after Phillip Schofield row
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have got engaged (PA Wire/Doug Peters)
Zooey Deschanel announces engagement to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott
Shane Richie as Alfie Moon (BBC/PA)
Shane Richie to take on prostate cancer storyline on EastEnders
Dean Gaffney (Ian West/PA)
Dean Gaffney announces death of mother and says he is ‘simply broken’

Conversation