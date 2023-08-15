Still Game star Greg Hemphill takes dip in the Tay at Broughty Ferry for new TV series

Still Game star Greg Hemphill took a dip in the Tay in Broughty Ferry during filming for a new TV series.

Hemphill, who starred as Victor McDade in the classic sitcom, was in Dundee on Monday with wife Julie Wilson Nimmo – who appeared in Balamory.

The couple are recording Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim at locations across Scotland.

Highlighting the rise in popularity of wild water swimming, the show will see the pair travelling to different locations in their campervan, visiting lochs, rivers and bays.

The couple joined swimming group Dundee Dookers in Broughty Ferry before recording at an outdoor spa at Taymouth Marina on Loch Tay.

Solus Productions shared images of the shoot on Facebook.

Dundee Dookers was set up last July to provide men with a support group for their physical and mental health.

Co-ordinator Steven Sinclair told The Courier: “We were approached by a researcher from the show’s production company and we were like, ‘How can you pass this up?’

Greg Hemphill joins dook group at Broughty Ferry

“Greg and Julie told us that they started cold water dipping a couple of years ago and they wanted to create a show focusing on groups in the country who swim regularly.

“We took them for a dook in Broughty Ferry and followed it by having a get-together at the Fisherman’s Tavern.

“That is our usual spot once we finish our dooks.

“They were really interested in learning about the group and how we support each other.”

The show is set to air as part of a six-episode series in the winter.

Hemphill’s visit to Dundee comes after a graffiti artist spoke with The Courier about his mural dedicated to Still Game’s iconic characters.