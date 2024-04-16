Richard Gadd: Who is Fife comedian behind Netflix hit Baby Reindeer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Richard Gadd: Who is Fife comedian behind Netflix hit Baby Reindeer?

From a "wonderfully physical" performance in his Madras College school days to wowing worldwide audiences, we look at the Wormit actor's career so far.

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix
By Ben MacDonald

Fife comedian Richard Gadd has risen to prominence after his series Baby Reindeer became a hit on Netflix.

The 33-year-old wrote and stars in the show, which was adapted from his one-man play at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019.

Baby Reindeer – based on true events – sees a struggling comedian (Gadd) being stalked by a woman.

The show has hit the top of the Netflix charts in both the UK and the US since being released last week.

But who is Richard Gadd and how did he become an overnight household name?

Wormit beginnings for Richard Gadd

Richard was born in Wormit in May 1990 and is a former pupil at Wormit Primary School and Madras College.

During his time at secondary school, he took on the lead role in the production of Macbeth, where he was praised for his “wonderfully physical” performance.

After leaving school, he studied English Literature and Theatre Studies at Glasgow University.

During his studies, he would travel across the country to perform stand-up routines, but he never missed a single lecture or tutorial.

First steps in comedy

Richard started to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe during his time at university.

He won the Laughing Penguin New Act of the Year award in 2010 and was a finalist for Chortle’s student comedy awards in 2011, going up against Mock the Week star Glenn Moore.

Richard taking part in the 2011 Chortle student comedy awards. Image: Chortle/YouTube

Richard was also a part of comedy troupe, Gadd, Kirk and Winning, performing with Gary: Tank Commander and Scot Squad star James Allenby-Kirk.

Recognition for comedy shows

Gadd continued to perform at the Fringe annually.

In 2015, he took his show Waiting for Gaddot to London’s Soho Theatre.

During that time he also appeared in E4 show Tripped, with The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison.

In 2016, Richard won the best comedy show gong at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for Monkey See, Monkey Do.

Richard won the Best Comedy Show award at the 2016 Fringe. Image: The Other Richard/PA Wire

In the show, Richard told jokes at the same time as running on a treadmill.

He also used the performance to share that he was raped at a house party during his time as a student.

Baby Reindeer success

After his award win, Richard spent time working in television, including writing episodes for Netflix hit Sex Education and Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier.

He also appeared in BBC Two series Against the Law with Daniel Mays.

Richard returned to Edinburgh in 2019 with a new one-man play, Baby Reindeer.

The show focused on Richard’s real-life experiences dealing with a stalker, whom he met after serving her a cup of tea during his time working at a bar.

Richard with his outstanding performance award. Image: Richard Gadd/Instagram

During the show, texts, emails and voicemail transcriptions Richard received from the stalker – titled Martha in the show – appeared on a screen.

Richard won two awards for Baby Reindeer – the Scotsman Fringe First Award for new writing and The Stage award for outstanding performance.

He said: “(I) wasn’t expecting it all.

The Fringe is a magical place. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Richard then took the show to London for a five-week run at the Bush Theatre.

Wormit comedian Richard Gadd's show is the most watched on Netflix
Wormit actor Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix

After the run, the show went on to win an Olivier Award for outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre.

A seven-episode drama of the same name was released on Netflix in April 2024 and has since won rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

At the time of writing, it has a 100% rating on the review site Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.3 out of 10 rating on IMDB.

What next for Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd?

Following the success of Baby Reindeer, the comic is now writing a drama for the BBC, titled Lions.

He has described that project as “dreams come true style stuff”.

More from TV & Film

The York & Albany pub near Regent’s Park, London (PA)
Squatters who have taken over Gordon Ramsay’s London pub ‘served legal papers’
Carley Stenson and Danny Mac are expecting their second child (Chris J Ratclife/PA)
Soap star Carley Stenson pregnant with second child with Danny Mac
Amy Dowden was diagnosed a year ago (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden ‘working hard’ to get fit for Strictly Come Dancing return this year
Comedian Jimmy Carr revealed he had meningitis as a child (Ian West/PA)
Jimmy Carr says childhood meningitis battle left him ‘close to death’
Cast members during the Horrible Histories stage show at Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Horrible Histories celebrates 15 years on the BBC
Sir Michael Palin stars in a new docuseries where he explores Nigeria (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Michael Palin says confronting slavery in Nigeria series was ‘uncomfortable’
Wormit comedian Richard Gadd's show is the most watched on Netflix
'Best thing I've ever seen': Fife actor's Netflix drama Baby Reindeer hits top of…
Steve Coogan attended a protest at Windermere last year (Danny Lawson/PA)
Steve Coogan blasts water company ‘greenwashing’ over Lake Windermere pollution
Television presenter Kevin McCloud has criticised the ‘broken and dysfunctional’ UK property market (Grand Designs Live/PA)
Grand Designs’ Kevin McCloud says UK property market ‘broken and dysfunctional’
Anthony McPartlin (left) with Declan Donnelly (Andrew Matthews/ PA)
More than four million watch Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale

Conversation