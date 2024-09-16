Perth binman who ‘got sex education from watching porn’ raped teen in woods

A binman from Perth who “got his sex education from watching pornography” has been jailed for almost four years for rape.

Dylan Corbett committed the crime against a teenage girl in woods when he was 15 in Wishaw, Lanarkshire on May 22 2019.

The pair – who were around the same age – initially had consensual sexual activity.

But Corbett then made vulgar remarks towards the girl so she slapped him and told him to get away but he did not.

The 21 year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow, having earlier been convicted of rape.

The hearing was told there had been a suggestion in a background social work report of an alternative to custody for Corbett but, judge Lady Haldane ruled that out and jailed him for three years and nine months for the attack, which left the victim “significantly affected”.

Lady Haldane went on to state she had considered all factors including the guidelines for sentencing those under 25.

The judge said: “There is a suggestion in the social work report that a non-custodial disposal may be considered, essentially due to your young age at the time.

“Your age is a relevant factor but nevertheless, the crime of rape is regarded as one of the most serious to come before these courts.”

Corbett – who had latterly been working as a refuse collector – was also placed on the sex offenders register.

He had denied the crime, insisting anything that occurred was consensual and his lawyer Brian McConnachie KC said he continues to protest his innocence.

He added: “For what it is worth – and it may be worth nothing – it seems to me that the actions of Mr Corbett during the course of this offence are indicative of someone who got his sexual education from watching pornography and that was how he should behave.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.