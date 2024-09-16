Perth binman who ‘got sex education from watching porn’ raped teen in woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth binman who ‘got sex education from watching porn’ raped teen in woods

Dylan Corbett committed the offence when he was

By Grant McCabe
Glasgow High Court exterior
Corbett was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

A binman from Perth who “got his sex education from watching pornography” has been jailed for almost four years for rape.

Dylan Corbett committed the crime against a teenage girl in woods when he was 15 in Wishaw, Lanarkshire on May 22 2019.

The pair – who were around the same age – initially had consensual sexual activity.

But Corbett then made vulgar remarks towards the girl so she slapped him and told him to get away but he did not.

The 21 year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow, having earlier been convicted of rape.

The hearing was told there had been a suggestion in a background social work report of an alternative to custody for Corbett but, judge Lady Haldane ruled that out and jailed him for three years and nine months for the attack, which left the victim “significantly affected”.

Lady Haldane went on to state she had considered all factors including the guidelines for sentencing those under 25.

The judge said: “There is a suggestion in the social work report that a non-custodial disposal may be considered, essentially due to your young age at the time.

“Your age is a relevant factor but nevertheless, the crime of rape is regarded as one of the most serious to come before these courts.”

Corbett – who had latterly been working as a refuse collector – was also placed on the sex offenders register.

He had denied the crime, insisting anything that occurred was consensual and his lawyer Brian McConnachie KC said he continues to protest his innocence.

He added: “For what it is worth – and it may be worth nothing – it seems to me that the actions of Mr Corbett during the course of this offence are indicative of someone who got his sexual education from watching pornography and that was how he should behave.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

