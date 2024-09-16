Arbroath hardware shop to close in ‘huge loss for town’

An Arbroath hardware shop is set to close in a “huge loss” for the town.

Bosses at Barclay Ross on Commerce Street – also known as Pots and Pans – have confirmed the outlet will shut in the near future.

The shop unit has also been put up for sale.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page said: “This is an announcement we were hoping not to make.

Barclay Ross in Arbroath closing due to ‘circumstances beyond our control’

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we have sadly taken the decision to close our shop.

“We are having a sale which started today with up to 20% off all stock and 10% off electrical.”

No specific closing date has been given.

The shop is one of Arbroath’s oldest, having been established in 1869.

It has had a few names through the years but has been known as Barclay Ross/Pots and Pans for the last 20 years.

Shock at decision to close Pots and Pans hardware shop in Arbroath

Customers have expressed their shock and sadness at the news.

Commenting on the Facebook post, Susan Mearns called it “one of the best shops in Arbroath”.

Susan Hogg wrote: “Really sorry to read this, a fantastic shop with such helpful staff.”

Valerie Shuff said: “Sorry to hear this. I have always come to your shop first when needing anything. Love your shop.”

Lesley Falconer posted: “I am so sorry to read this, love your shop, huge loss to the town.”

The property is now being marketed for sale by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors for offers over £120,000.

The building is described as a multi-use opportunity that could potentially be converted for residential use.

The building has a public car park at the rear.