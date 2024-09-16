Arbroath hardware shop to close in ‘huge loss for town’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath hardware shop to close in ‘huge loss for town’

The Barclay Ross unit on Commerce Street has been put up for sale.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Arbroath hardware store to close
Barclay Ross on Commerce Street, Arbroath. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

An Arbroath hardware shop is set to close in a “huge loss” for the town.

Bosses at Barclay Ross on Commerce Street – also known as Pots and Pans – have confirmed the outlet will shut in the near future.

The shop unit has also been put up for sale.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page said: “This is an announcement we were hoping not to make.

Barclay Ross in Arbroath closing due to ‘circumstances beyond our control’

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we have sadly taken the decision to close our shop.

“We are having a sale which started today with up to 20% off all stock and 10% off electrical.”

No specific closing date has been given.

The shop is one of Arbroath’s oldest, having been established in 1869.

It has had a few names through the years but has been known as Barclay Ross/Pots and Pans for the last 20 years.

Shock at decision to close Pots and Pans hardware shop in Arbroath

Customers have expressed their shock and sadness at the news.

Commenting on the Facebook post, Susan Mearns called it “one of the best shops in Arbroath”.

Susan Hogg wrote: “Really sorry to read this, a fantastic shop with such helpful staff.”

Valerie Shuff said: “Sorry to hear this. I have always come to your shop first when needing anything. Love your shop.”

Arbroath hardware store to close
The interior of the shop. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Lesley Falconer posted: “I am so sorry to read this, love your shop, huge loss to the town.”

The property is now being marketed for sale by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors for offers over £120,000.

The building is described as a multi-use opportunity that could potentially be converted for residential use.

The building has a public car park at the rear.

