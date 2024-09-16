All you need to know about Stirling Pride 2024 – including timings and weather

Stirling’s first Pride is taking place this weekend – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebration.

The event will be held on Saturday September 21, with headline acts including Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Kate Butch and Glasgow DJ Rebecca Vasmant.

Attractions across Stirling, including the Wallace Monument and the Tolbooth, will light up in rainbow as part of the celebrations.

Stirling Pride has been brought to the city by a group of local LGBTQ+ people, who also organised a programme of activities and promotions to take place in the run-up to the main event.

Who is performing at Stirling Pride?

There will be two stages with live entertainment throughout the day.

Acts will take to the King Street Stage from 11am to 5pm, while the Fubar Stage will have musicians between 11am and 4pm.

The Fubar Stage will host local musician Joe Goodall from 11am to 12pm and Ayrshire performer Sian Clark from 12pm to 1pm, followed by Stirling Youth Folk Club until 4pm.

The main stage timings are:

11am : Beat That Samba Band

: Beat That Samba Band 11.10am : Nova

: Nova 11.20am : Welcome from Grant Thomson

: Welcome from Grant Thomson 11.25am : Welcome from Bruce Mouat

: Welcome from Bruce Mouat 11.35am : Amy Gunn

: Amy Gunn 12pm : Rubber Chicken Theatre

: Rubber Chicken Theatre 12.20pm : Haus of Nunsense

: Haus of Nunsense 12.30pm : Eyve

: Eyve 12.55pm : Venn Smyth

: Venn Smyth 1.20pm : Chloe Roze

: Chloe Roze 1.45pm : Rubber Chicken Theatre

: Rubber Chicken Theatre 2.10pm : Marianne McGregor

: Marianne McGregor 2.40pm : Emma Lynne Harley

: Emma Lynne Harley 3.05pm : Monument Dance Centre

: Monument Dance Centre 3.30pm : Megan Black

: Megan Black 4pm : Kate Butch

: Kate Butch 4.30pm: Rebecca Vasmant

Will there be a parade?

There will be no parade at Stirling Pride this year, but it is being considered for next year.

What else is on at Stirling Pride?

Fubar will have a Pride market with 16 organisations giving advice and information about their services for the LGBTQ+ community.

This includes Unison Forth Valley NHS Branch, Central Sexual Health, LGBT Youth Scotland the Equality Network.

The Neil Hugs Foundation will host a quiet space in the Holy Trinity Church Hall from 1pm to 4pm.

LGBT Youth Scotland and Creative Stirling are running the inclusive Pride Pit Stop in Creative Stirling, where attendees can enjoy everything from video games to hands-on craft workshops.

The Smith Art Gallery will screen film Gareth Where’s Your Handbag throughout the day.

Do you need tickets?

Most Pride events are free or are pay what you can.

Will there be road closures in Stirling?

King Street, Port Street and Murray Place (from the mini roundabout) will be closed to vehicles between 9am and 7pm.

What is the weather forecast for Pride?

Dry skies are being predicted for Stirling Pride.

The Met Office says temperatures will be between 12C and 14C during the event.

