Stirling nightclub to launch over-30’s daytime disco

A Stirling nightclub is set to launch a daytime disco for over-30s.

Fubar on Maxwell Place will host The Old Record Club – Daytime Dancing on Saturday April 27.

But rather than the club event kicking off late at night, and running into the small hours, the disco is taking place between 3pm and 8pm.

Over-30s discos are starting to pop up across the UK and Fubar has revealed that they have received numerous requests to host their own.

Stirling club to host disco for over-30s

On Facebook, they said: “We’ve been absolutely swamped with messages from the more ‘seasoned’ party-goers who love Fubar but aren’t keen on dancing with their bairns or grandweans on a Saturday night.

“They’re looking to head home at a decent hour, with chips and cheese in hand, and catch a taxi without any fuss.”

Tickets for the event will be available to purchase on Skiddle from 12pm on Sunday February 18.

The club are also running a competition on their page for those interested to win four VIP passes to the event.

The announcement comes weeks after Dundee’s Club Tropicana announced its plans to host an over-30s event in March.