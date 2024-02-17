Stirling nightclub to launch over-30’s daytime disco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling nightclub to launch over-30’s daytime disco

Fubar will host the event after being 'swamped' with requests to host an afternoon event.

By Ben MacDonald
Fubar is set to host a daytime disco for over-30s
Fubar is set to launch an over-30s afternoon event. Image: Fubar Stirling/Facebook

A Stirling nightclub is set to launch a daytime disco for over-30s.

Fubar on Maxwell Place will host The Old Record Club – Daytime Dancing on Saturday April 27.

But rather than the club event kicking off late at night, and running into the small hours, the disco is taking place between 3pm and 8pm.

Over-30s discos are starting to pop up across the UK and Fubar has revealed that they have received numerous requests to host their own.

Stirling club to host disco for over-30s

On Facebook, they said: “We’ve been absolutely swamped with messages from the more ‘seasoned’ party-goers who love Fubar but aren’t keen on dancing with their bairns or grandweans on a Saturday night.

“They’re looking to head home at a decent hour, with chips and cheese in hand, and catch a taxi without any fuss.”

Tickets for the event will be available to purchase on Skiddle from 12pm on Sunday February 18.

The club are also running a competition on their page for those interested to win four VIP passes to the event.

The announcement comes weeks after Dundee’s Club Tropicana announced its plans to host an over-30s event in March.

