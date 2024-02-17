Forfar bar owner ‘shocked’ as toilet cubicle vandalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar bar owner ‘shocked’ as toilet cubicle vandalised

"We don't get that kind of clientele."

By Ellidh Aitken
Owner of Forfar's Bar 10 Alan Hampton, and the vandalism in the toilet cubicle
Owner Alan Hampton was shocked to discover vandalism in Forfar's Bar 10. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Alan Hampton

The owner of Bar 10 in Forfar says he has been left “shocked” after a customer used spray paint to vandalise a toilet cubicle.

Alan Hampton discovered on Friday morning that someone had one of the doors in the men’s bathroom had been defaced the previous night.

He said he has “never seen anything quite like it” in the 14 years since he opened the venue.

The incident has not been reported to the police – with hopes the person responsible may come forward.

Owner Alan Hampton outside Bar 10 in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Alan said: “We didn’t notice until Friday morning.

“We had a busy night on Thursday and the staff were there until after midnight closing.

“The door was wedged open and the graffiti was on the back of the door.

“When the last girl checked she didn’t notice it.

“We have looked at the CCTV.

“We have been there for nearly 14 years and have never seen anything quite like it.

The vandalism on the bathroom door. Image: Alan Hampton

“It is heartbreaking when you see something like that.

“I have had more than 100 messages personally and on the bar page since I posted about it.

“I have been cleaning it with removal substance and have got the worst of it.

“It has cost four hours of my time – but it is not about the cost, it is about how shocked I was.

“We don’t get that kind of clientele.”

Owner of Forfar’s Bar 10 hopes vandal will ‘own up’

Alan said most people who visit Bar 10 are regulars from Forfar, so vandalism like this is especially unusual.

He added: “We have checked the CCTV and the person had come in early and we reckon it happened at about 11.45pm when we usually call for customers to drink up.

“We thought we would see if the person would own up.

“We do have excellent CCTV coverage and you can correlate the time of the person’s card being used.

“It is also unusual to carry a bag into the toilets.

“I thought let’s give it 24 hours and see if someone owns up.

“I also wonder if it has happened to any other bars in the area but I haven’t heard.”

