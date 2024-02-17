Forfar bar owner ‘shocked’ as toilet cubicle vandalised

The owner of Bar 10 in Forfar says he has been left “shocked” after a customer used spray paint to vandalise a toilet cubicle.

Alan Hampton discovered on Friday morning that someone had one of the doors in the men’s bathroom had been defaced the previous night.

He said he has “never seen anything quite like it” in the 14 years since he opened the venue.

The incident has not been reported to the police – with hopes the person responsible may come forward.

Alan said: “We didn’t notice until Friday morning.

“We had a busy night on Thursday and the staff were there until after midnight closing.

“The door was wedged open and the graffiti was on the back of the door.

“When the last girl checked she didn’t notice it.

“We have looked at the CCTV.

“We have been there for nearly 14 years and have never seen anything quite like it.

“It is heartbreaking when you see something like that.

“I have had more than 100 messages personally and on the bar page since I posted about it.

“I have been cleaning it with removal substance and have got the worst of it.

“It has cost four hours of my time – but it is not about the cost, it is about how shocked I was.

“We don’t get that kind of clientele.”

Owner of Forfar’s Bar 10 hopes vandal will ‘own up’

Alan said most people who visit Bar 10 are regulars from Forfar, so vandalism like this is especially unusual.

He added: “We have checked the CCTV and the person had come in early and we reckon it happened at about 11.45pm when we usually call for customers to drink up.

“We thought we would see if the person would own up.

“We do have excellent CCTV coverage and you can correlate the time of the person’s card being used.

“It is also unusual to carry a bag into the toilets.

“I thought let’s give it 24 hours and see if someone owns up.

“I also wonder if it has happened to any other bars in the area but I haven’t heard.”