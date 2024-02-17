Nato warship docked at Dundee Harbour ahead of major exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Nato warship docked at Dundee Harbour ahead of major exercise

RFA Mounts Bay has been an eye-catching sight in the city's port.

By Ben MacDonald
RFA Mounts Bay docked at Dundee Harbour on Saturday
RFA Mounts Bay has docked at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson

A Nato warship has been spotted on Dundee Harbour.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship RFA Mounts Bay docked on Saturday morning as it prepares to travel across the country.

A bay class vessel, RFA Mounts Bay is capable of carrying up to 24 battle tanks or 150 military trucks.

It has arrived in Dundee as it begins to prepare for two UK-led multinational exercises.

Why has Nato ship arrived in Dundee?

The ship will take part in Exercise Joint Warrior, which takes place from Saturday, February 24 to Sunday, March 3.

During this period the navy, army and RAF will be joined by forces from several nations including the US, Denmark, Germany, France, Latvia and the Netherlands.

The exercise provides an environment in which the forces can train together in preparation for deployment as a combined joint task force.

The ship is set to take part in Exercise Joint Warrior. Image: Alan Richardson
It will then be part of the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War – Steadfast Defender. Image: Alan Richardson

Joint Warrior is connected to Exercise Steadfast Defender.

The Royal Navy’s involvement in the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War – Steadfast Defender – sees RAF fighter jets and navy ships deployed to defend the country from enemy forces.

RFA Mounts Bay made its maiden voyage in 2006, delivering vehicles and aid across the world.

In 2019, teams from the fleet provided essential humanitarian aid and disaster relief in the Bahamas following the destruction left by Hurricane Dorian.

This is thought to be the first time a Nato ship has docked in the city since a German warship arrived in January 2023.

