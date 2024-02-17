Nato warship docked at Dundee Harbour ahead of major exercise

A Nato warship has been spotted on Dundee Harbour.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship RFA Mounts Bay docked on Saturday morning as it prepares to travel across the country.

A bay class vessel, RFA Mounts Bay is capable of carrying up to 24 battle tanks or 150 military trucks.

It has arrived in Dundee as it begins to prepare for two UK-led multinational exercises.

Why has Nato ship arrived in Dundee?

The ship will take part in Exercise Joint Warrior, which takes place from Saturday, February 24 to Sunday, March 3.

During this period the navy, army and RAF will be joined by forces from several nations including the US, Denmark, Germany, France, Latvia and the Netherlands.

The exercise provides an environment in which the forces can train together in preparation for deployment as a combined joint task force.

Joint Warrior is connected to Exercise Steadfast Defender.

The Royal Navy’s involvement in the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War – Steadfast Defender – sees RAF fighter jets and navy ships deployed to defend the country from enemy forces.

RFA Mounts Bay made its maiden voyage in 2006, delivering vehicles and aid across the world.

In 2019, teams from the fleet provided essential humanitarian aid and disaster relief in the Bahamas following the destruction left by Hurricane Dorian.

This is thought to be the first time a Nato ship has docked in the city since a German warship arrived in January 2023.