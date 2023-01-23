VIDEO: Take a tour on board German warship docked in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Courier has been given a rare look on board a German warship after it spent the weekend docked in Dundee.

Three ships arrived at the city’s port on Thursday.

They are part of Nato’s Standing Maritime Group One and visited the city to allow crews to take a break and for a logistical replenishment of the ship’s stores.

We were granted access to the FGS Mecklenburg-Vorpommern before it heads to Norway, where it will continue with a maritime security operation.

The ship is a maze of narrow corridors and steep ladders that crew members must navigate during their time working and living on the ship.

Some of them spend time in the busy bridge and the top deck – where the vessel’s powerful guns can be found.

The Brandenburg-class ship, which is home to about 220 crew, was launched in 1995.

Since then it has travelled to scores of exotic locations across the world, including South America, China, India and the Horn of Africa.

While it may not have the glamour – or heat – of other locations, the crew have been making the most of their time in Dundee.

Captain Commander Hendrik Wissler, who has been in charge of the vessel since 2020, said: “I enjoy Dundee very much.

“I took part in a Camperdown Park run on Saturday morning.

“I visited a distillery in Aberfeldy and I’ve also just enjoyed walking around the city.

“It’s been a great visit.”

Other warships at Dundee port

That feeling is shared by the maritime group’s commander, Rear Admiral Thorsten Marx, who also controls the other two ships that visited the port – the Polish ORP General T Kosciuszko and the British HMS Portland.

He said: “Dundee is a very good port.

“We’ve had a very warm welcome by the local community and also the local authorities.

“We had a very positive and inspiring visit from the Lord Provost, and my thanks and gratitude goes out to everybody who had a hand in preparing this visit for us.”