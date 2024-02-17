Dundee 2-0 Ross County: Player ratings and match report as Scott Tiffoney brace earns back-to-back wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee 2-0 Ross County: Player ratings and match report as Scott Tiffoney brace earns back-to-back wins

A goal in each half from Tiffoney was enough for the Dark Blues to ease past the struggling Staggies.

By George Cran
Scott Tiffoney celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: SNS
Scott Tiffoney celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: SNS

Dundee made it back-to-back Premiership victories as Scott Tiffoney’s fine brace saw off Ross County at Dens Park.

The 2-0 success over the Staggies saw the Dark Blues maintain their top-six push.

The Dee moved them to within three points of St Mirren in fifth place and five ahead of the teams chasing them.

Tiffoney opened the scoring seconds before half-time after a rain-sodden opening period.

And he sealed all three points midway through the second half with a low effort from range to send the Dens Park support home happy.

First half

Tony Docherty made just one change to his starting XI – picking the team that started the second half in last week’s comeback win over St Johnstone.

That saw Dara Costelloe replace Zach Robinson in a 4-3-3 line-up. Jon McCracken appeared in the matchday squad for the first time since his January move while Ricki Lamie and Curtis Main joined him on the bench.

County started ex-Dee Simon Murray while former Dundee United loanee Loick Ayina lined up at centre-back.

Jordan McGhee gets to grips with Victor Loturi. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee gets to grips with Victor Loturi. Image: SNS

A sizeable home crowd were glad to be under cover as the heavens opened in the first half.

But they had to wait to see the first goal of the afternoon.

Lyall Cameron had come close with a couple of efforts while the Staggies attack posed a real threat.

Scott Tiffoney puts Dundee 1-0 up against Ross County. Image: SNS
Scott Tiffoney puts Dundee 1-0 up against Ross County. Image: SNS

And both goalies had to be at their best to keep things scoreless. First George Wickens acrobatically turned a Jordan McGhee header over before Trevor Carson matched the quality of that save with one of his own in denying Murray.

As the match appeared to be heading into the break without a goal, Dundee broke away with Costelloe sending Tiffoney in behind to finish smartly.

Second half

The second half, though, started in low-key fashion.

That is until Luke McCowan fired a superb effort inches wide of the County upright before Eamonn Brophy did similar at the other end moments later.

Midway through the second period, Dundee took control of the contest.

Tiffoney makes it 2-0. Image: SNS
Tiffoney makes it 2-0. Image: SNS

And it was that man Tiffoney once more. A throughball for Amadou Bakayoko was cut out and fell for the former Partick Thistle man.

From around 25 yards Tiffoney made no mistake, finding the bottom corner with a fine low shot.

Docherty’s side shut up shop with Lamie coming on to bolster the backline and the Dark Blues saw the match out comfortably to earn their first clean sheet of 2024.

Star Man: Scott Tiffoney

Dara Costelloe set up Scott Tiffoney for the crucial opening goal. Image: SNS
Dara Costelloe set up Scott Tiffoney for the crucial opening goal. Image: SNS

This was the game Scott Tiffoney announced himself as a Dundee player in the Premiership.

Injuries derailed the first half of the campaign but two goals in a key game will do his confidence the world of good.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: Carson 7, McGhee 7, Shaughnessy 7, Donnelly 8, Beck 6 (Dodgson 73, 6), Sylla 8, Cameron 7, McCowan 7, Tiffoney 8 (Main 81), Costelloe 7 (Lamie 68, 7), Bakayoko 7 (Robinson 81).

Subs not used: McCracken, Astley, Mulligan, Robertson, Boateng.

Ross County: Wickens, Brown (Henderson 71), Dhanda (White 71), Sheaf (Khela 82), Loturi, Murray, Efete, Brophy, Ayina, Leak, Reid (Sims 82).

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Borthwick-Jackson, Harmon.

Referee: Callum Scott

Attendance: 5,846 (204 away)

