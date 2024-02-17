Dundee 2-0 Ross County: Player ratings and match report as Scott Tiffoney brace earns back-to-back wins

Dundee made it back-to-back Premiership victories as Scott Tiffoney’s fine brace saw off Ross County at Dens Park.

The 2-0 success over the Staggies saw the Dark Blues maintain their top-six push.

The Dee moved them to within three points of St Mirren in fifth place and five ahead of the teams chasing them.

Tiffoney opened the scoring seconds before half-time after a rain-sodden opening period.

And he sealed all three points midway through the second half with a low effort from range to send the Dens Park support home happy.

First half

Tony Docherty made just one change to his starting XI – picking the team that started the second half in last week’s comeback win over St Johnstone.

That saw Dara Costelloe replace Zach Robinson in a 4-3-3 line-up. Jon McCracken appeared in the matchday squad for the first time since his January move while Ricki Lamie and Curtis Main joined him on the bench.

County started ex-Dee Simon Murray while former Dundee United loanee Loick Ayina lined up at centre-back.

A sizeable home crowd were glad to be under cover as the heavens opened in the first half.

But they had to wait to see the first goal of the afternoon.

Lyall Cameron had come close with a couple of efforts while the Staggies attack posed a real threat.

And both goalies had to be at their best to keep things scoreless. First George Wickens acrobatically turned a Jordan McGhee header over before Trevor Carson matched the quality of that save with one of his own in denying Murray.

As the match appeared to be heading into the break without a goal, Dundee broke away with Costelloe sending Tiffoney in behind to finish smartly.

Second half

The second half, though, started in low-key fashion.

That is until Luke McCowan fired a superb effort inches wide of the County upright before Eamonn Brophy did similar at the other end moments later.

Midway through the second period, Dundee took control of the contest.

And it was that man Tiffoney once more. A throughball for Amadou Bakayoko was cut out and fell for the former Partick Thistle man.

From around 25 yards Tiffoney made no mistake, finding the bottom corner with a fine low shot.

Docherty’s side shut up shop with Lamie coming on to bolster the backline and the Dark Blues saw the match out comfortably to earn their first clean sheet of 2024.

Star Man: Scott Tiffoney

This was the game Scott Tiffoney announced himself as a Dundee player in the Premiership.

Injuries derailed the first half of the campaign but two goals in a key game will do his confidence the world of good.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: Carson 7, McGhee 7, Shaughnessy 7, Donnelly 8, Beck 6 (Dodgson 73, 6), Sylla 8, Cameron 7, McCowan 7, Tiffoney 8 (Main 81), Costelloe 7 (Lamie 68, 7), Bakayoko 7 (Robinson 81).

Subs not used: McCracken, Astley, Mulligan, Robertson, Boateng.

Ross County: Wickens, Brown (Henderson 71), Dhanda (White 71), Sheaf (Khela 82), Loturi, Murray, Efete, Brophy, Ayina, Leak, Reid (Sims 82).

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Borthwick-Jackson, Harmon.

Referee: Callum Scott

Attendance: 5,846 (204 away)