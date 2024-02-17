Dundee residents ‘fobbed off’ as they lose power AND water in separate incidents

Residents of a Dundee road say they feel “fobbed off” after the power and water went off at the same time.

Residents of Brownhill Place in Charleston were hit with at least two power cuts on Saturday – the most recent at around 3.55pm.

Then at 4.35pm a burst water main left them without water too.

“Our electricity was put off with no prior warning,” said resident Irene Meldrum.

“We are now in the dark again and our water has now been put off also.

“We are pensioners and feel we are just being fobbed off from the electric and water suppliers.”

Efforts to restore power and water to Dundee street

SSEN said the power outage was unplanned and was reported at 3.53pm.

The company aimed to restore power by 8pm.

Its statement said: “We’re very sorry for the power cut and are aware of a fault on our local network affecting several homes.

“This means that you and some of your neighbours will be affected by a power cut, but not all – this is why you may notice some of your neighbours have power when you do not.”

Scottish Water said it hoped to restore supplies by 7pm.

A statement said: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Dundee.

“While we carry out the repair please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

“The full repair will take an estimated 2 hours from now to complete.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.”