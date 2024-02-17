Dundee residents ‘fobbed off’ as they lose power AND water in separate incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee residents ‘fobbed off’ as they lose power AND water in separate incidents

Many elderly residents were without electricity and water at the same time.

By Stephen Eighteen
Brownhill Place, Charleston, Dundee.
Brownhill Place, Charleston, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Residents of a Dundee road say they feel “fobbed off” after the power and water went off at the same time.

Residents of Brownhill Place in Charleston were hit with at least two power cuts on Saturday – the most recent at around 3.55pm.

Then at 4.35pm a burst water main left them without water too.

“Our electricity was put off with no prior warning,” said resident Irene Meldrum.

“We are now in the dark again and our water has now been put off also.

“We are pensioners and feel we are just being fobbed off from the electric and water suppliers.”

Efforts to restore power and water to Dundee street

SSEN said the power outage was unplanned and was reported at 3.53pm.

The company aimed to restore power by 8pm.

Its statement said: “We’re very sorry for the power cut and are aware of a fault on our local network affecting several homes.

“This means that you and some of your neighbours will be affected by a power cut, but not all – this is why you may notice some of your neighbours have power when you do not.”

Scottish Water said it hoped to restore supplies by 7pm.

A statement said: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Dundee.

“While we carry out the repair please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

“The full repair will take an estimated 2 hours from now to complete.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.”

