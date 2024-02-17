Dunfermline 1-1 Arbroath: Ninth game without a win for Pars as Red Lichties draw keeps them second bottom in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline 1-1 Arbroath: Ninth game without a win for Pars as Red Lichties draw keeps them second bottom in the Championship

Tam O'Brien's second-half leveller means Arbroath are still six points behind Fifers

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake and Malachi Fagan-Walcott.
Dunfermline manager James McPake and goal-scorer Malachi Fagan-Walcott. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline’s winless runs has stretched to nine games as they were held to a draw at home by bottom side Arbroath.

A first senior goal for on-loan Cardiff City defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott gave Pars the start they wanted after 17 minutes.

But a header five minutes after the break from Arbroath skipper Tam O’Brien hauled the visitors back level again.

The Fifers’ performance was a vast improvement on recent weeks but still not enough to win for the first time since early December.

For the Gayfield strugglers, it was a crucial point but they have now not won in their last eight matches.

Xavier Benjamin made his third start for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

DAFC personnel and formation changes

Eight games without a win and second-bottom of the league, James McPake acknowledged that something had to change.

With options still limited due to a plethora of injuries, the Pars boss went for a switch in formation.

Out went the favoured back three and in came a back four, with the returning Fagan-Walcott and Cardiff City team-mate Xavier Benjamin at its heart.

That allowed Chris Hamilton and Ewan Otoo to step forward into midfield and for new signing Chris Kane to make his bow.

After leaking eight goals in just two games, it was a search for solidity sorely missing in the defeats to Morton and Queen’s Park.

Arbroath finally have options

The visitors rang the changes as well – because at last they could.

After weeks of being hamstrung by their own injury issues, the Red Lichties welcomed NINE players into their squad.

Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre.
Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre finally had players back available. Image: SNS.

Five of them – skipper O’Brien, debutant Connor Teale, midfielders Jess Norey and Craig Slater, and former Dunfermline wide man Ryan Dow – went straight into the starting line-up.

After managing to name just one outfield substitute in their last outing against Morton three weeks ago, here was a full complement of replacements for the first time in nearly four months.

Breakthrough

Kane instantly showed just what he will bring Dunfermline for the remainder of the season with phenomenal work-rate and a deft touch.

One flick for Ben Summers in the fifth minute sent the Pars off on a counterattack that finished with a blocked Michal O’Halloran shot.

At the other end Fagan-Walcott had to look lively to deny Leighton McIntosh following a ball over the top.

And then came the breakthrough the home side craved.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott
Malachi Fagan-Walcott nodded Dunfermline into the lead. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Josh Edwards curled in a superb free-kick from 45 yards out to pick out the run of Fagan-Walcott and he brilliantly looped a deft header over Max Boruc into the far corner of the net.

Just a minute later, it should have been two.

Aaron Comrie’s chip found O’Halloran scampering free and making a bee-line for the box.

Boruc appeared to present an open goal as he slipped advancing – but somehow the winger managed to slap his shot against the prostrate Arbroath goalkeeper and wide.

Arbroath riposte

Arbroath responded at half-time with three changes, as Dunfermline also lost Benjamin from their defence.

And one of the visitors’ replacements claimed an assist as they hauled themselves back level.

Smart play won them a corner on the left as a Dow shot was blocked and substitute Kyle Robinson arced in a brilliant delivery.

However, there must be massive question marks over how O’Brien managed to find the space for a free header as he bulleted his finish beyond the exposed Deniz Mehmet.

Arbroath skipper Tam O'Brien.
Arbroath skipper Tam O’Brien restored parity with a second-half header. Image: SNS

The goal gave Arbroath confidence and sapped the belief from Dunfermline.

The hosts rallied, however, and Kane came close to a spectacular debut strike when he launched an effort at goal from 50 yards out after Boruc had misplaced a clearance.

But the ball sailed just too high of the unguarded net.

O’Halloran then slashed a shot into the side netting and Otoo curled just over after neat play on the left.

The Gayfield side were by no means under the cosh, however, and Robinson pulled out a save from Mehmet low to his left.

Arbroath midfielder Craig Slater.
Craig Slater nearly caught out Deniz Mehmet with a late Arbroath shot. Image: SNS.

With eight minutes remaining, Fagan-Walcott produced a superb goal-saving block as Robinson speared an effort at goal from the left of the box.

And then David Gold nodded wide from close range from another Robinson corner as Fagan-Walcott headed over at the other end.

Mehmet then got himself into trouble dealing with a Craig Slater drive but somehow managed to keep the ball out of the net.

When Otoo’s diving header from a Paul Allan cross slipped wide there was still time for a grandstand finish from the Fifers.

First, sub Brad Holmes was denied by the leg of Boruc and then Kane hit the woodwork from point-blank range with a back-post header.

In the final seconds, Fagan-Walcott nodded over from Allan’s corner as the teams had to share the spoils.

Star Man: Malachi Fagan-Walcott (DAFC)

Fagan-Walcott was part of a defence that lost five goals on his last outing but you would not have known it with this display.

A first goal for Dunfermline at one end gave confidence and he came forward with belief thereafter.

In defence, a last-ditch block in closing stages almost certainly saved an Arbroath goal.

Player Ratings

Dunfermline (4-2-3-1): Mehmet 6; Comrie 6, Benjamin 5 (Allan 46 4), Fagan-Walcott 7, Edwards 7; Hamilton 6, Otoo 6; O’Halloran 6, Summers 5 (Holmes 60 4), McCann 5; Kane 7. Subs not used: Little, Chalmers, Moffat, Allan, Fenton, T Sutherland, Young. Booked: Benjamin, O’Halloran, Kane, McCann.

Arbroath (4-1-4-1): Boruc 7; Stewart 6, Teale 6, O’Brien 6, Hamilton 6 (Walker 90 2); Norey 5 (Mackinnon 46 4 (Bird 90 2)); Dow 6, Slater 6, Gold 5, Stowe 5 (Murray 46 5); McIntosh 5 (Robinson 46 5). Subs not used: Gaston, Dunnwald-Turan, Lyon. Booked: Norey, O’Brien, Hamilton.

Referee: Craig Napier.

Attendance: 4,743.

