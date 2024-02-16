Dundee ‘madman’ Antonio Portales on track to give Dark Blues major fitness boost

‘Madman’ Antonio Portales is on track to make a return well ahead of schedule as he battles back from a lengthy hamstring injury.

The Dundee defender has been out since the start of December after pulling up in a 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Originally he’d been slated to be out until March.

However, he could be ready to make a return next weekend at Hibs.

“I’m hoping if he puts in a good week’s training next week then he’ll be available for the squad to face Hibs,” Docherty revealed.

“Antonio deserves huge credit. He did this last time, I think he came back three weeks early before.

“This time he’s two weeks ahead.

“And that’s purely down to the way he works.

“He’s a madman the way he attacks the gym and the rehab and all the individual stuff.

“Antonio is a brilliant professional and testament to that is the fact he’ll be back two – maybe even three weeks – earlier than you’d expect from a hamstring injury like that.

“He’s a brilliant example to all the players in the squad in terms of attitude and mentality.”

Duo set to return

While Portales’ compatriot Diego Pineda remains out with a calf injury, Docherty is hoping to see more of his injured stars back available.

The absentee list has been a lengthy one over the winter months.

However, the Dens boss welcomed back Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie against St Johnstone last weekend.

Curtis Main and Malachi Boateng missed that game but are available once more to face Ross County in the Premiership this Saturday while there could be more back next week.

Docherty said: “Curtis Main has had a chest infection since St Mirren. He trained on Thursday so he’s back.

“Ricki Lamie played in the reserve game on Tuesday.

“Charlie Reilly and Ryan Howley are making real progress as is Antonio Portales. We’ll hopefully have them back next week.

“Boateng had an issue with his groin but he’s back again. I thought Mo Sylla put in a fantastic performance so I have a selection headache there.

“And at the business end of the season I’m getting everybody back fit which is really encouraging.

“I’m delighted with that and the physio department deserve great credit.”