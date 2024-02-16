Dundee ‘madman’ Antonio Portales on track to give Dark Blues major fitness boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘madman’ Antonio Portales on track to give Dark Blues major fitness boost

Manager Tony Docherty has revealed he is getting key players back fit - including two more for Saturday's Ross County clash.

By George Cran
Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

‘Madman’ Antonio Portales is on track to make a return well ahead of schedule as he battles back from a lengthy hamstring injury.

The Dundee defender has been out since the start of December after pulling up in a 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Originally he’d been slated to be out until March.

However, he could be ready to make a return next weekend at Hibs.

“I’m hoping if he puts in a good week’s training next week then he’ll be available for the squad to face Hibs,” Docherty revealed.

Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox. Image: SNS

“Antonio deserves huge credit. He did this last time, I think he came back three weeks early before.

“This time he’s two weeks ahead.

“And that’s purely down to the way he works.

“He’s a madman the way he attacks the gym and the rehab and all the individual stuff.

“Antonio is a brilliant professional and testament to that is the fact he’ll be back two – maybe even three weeks – earlier than you’d expect from a hamstring injury like that.

“He’s a brilliant example to all the players in the squad in terms of attitude and mentality.”

Duo set to return

While Portales’ compatriot Diego Pineda remains out with a calf injury, Docherty is hoping to see more of his injured stars back available.

The absentee list has been a lengthy one over the winter months.

However, the Dens boss welcomed back Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie against St Johnstone last weekend.

Curtis Main is set to return. Image: SNS

Curtis Main and Malachi Boateng missed that game but are available once more to face Ross County in the Premiership this Saturday while there could be more back next week.

Docherty said: “Curtis Main has had a chest infection since St Mirren. He trained on Thursday so he’s back.

“Ricki Lamie played in the reserve game on Tuesday.

“Charlie Reilly and Ryan Howley are making real progress as is Antonio Portales. We’ll hopefully have them back next week.

Malachi Boateng and Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Malachi Boateng and Dundee boss Tony Docherty after the win over Livingston. Image: SNS

“Boateng had an issue with his groin but he’s back again. I thought Mo Sylla put in a fantastic performance so I have a selection headache there.

“And at the business end of the season I’m getting everybody back fit which is really encouraging.

“I’m delighted with that and the physio department deserve great credit.”

