Perth pub worker ordered to pay back £1.5k stolen in midnight safe raid

A Perth pub worker caught on camera stealing hundreds of pounds in a midnight safe raid has been ordered by a court to repay his bosses.

Gary Stewart was seen on CCTV creeping into the city centre Foundry bar after last orders.

The 34-year-old let himself in using his own staff keys, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Stewart returned to the dock having last year admitted stealing £1,550 from the Belhaven-operated establishment on Murray Street in the early hours of July 15 2019.

The court heard Stewart, now working in a local factory, committed the brazen theft to feed a gambling addiction.

Acceptance of gambling ‘illness’

His solicitor Paul Ralph said: “It was a period when he was drinking too much and he had an online gambling habit.

“Things are much better now.”

Sheriff William Wood told Stewart: “You have done well to have gathered up the funds to pay back your employers.

“But we cannot escape the fact that you had been put in a position of trust.

“I accept that addictions are illnesses but that is no reasonable excuse to take from others.”

Stewart was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within three months.

The court also issued a confiscation order for the stolen amount.

CCTV review

Fiscal depute Rebecca Kynaston said: “At the time of this offence, the accused was employed at The Foundry public house in Perth.

“The manager had cashed up the previous evening and put a quantity of money in the safe.

“The following morning, she went back to the safe and recounted the cash in order to put it into the tills.

“She became aware that there was a quantity of money missing.”

Ms Kynaston told the court: “A review of CCTV was carried out and the accused was seen entering the premises at 4am, using his keys.

“He walked through the bar towards the area where the safe is located.

“The accused was then seen to leave some 20 minutes later. He locked up the premises.”

The fiscal depute said Stewart was the only person to have entered the bar that night and police were informed.

Stewart, of New Row, was originally charged with stealing £3,050, but pled guilty to taking the smaller amount.

