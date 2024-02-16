Perth pub worker ordered to pay back £1.5k stolen in midnight safe raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth pub worker ordered to pay back £1.5k stolen in midnight safe raid

Gary Stewart was caught on camera sneaking into The Foundry bar after closing time.

By Jamie Buchan
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from The Foundry.

A Perth pub worker caught on camera stealing hundreds of pounds in a midnight safe raid has been ordered by a court to repay his bosses.

Gary Stewart was seen on CCTV creeping into the city centre Foundry bar after last orders.

The 34-year-old let himself in using his own staff keys, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Stewart returned to the dock having last year admitted stealing £1,550 from the Belhaven-operated establishment on Murray Street in the early hours of July 15 2019.

The Foundry bar in Perth city centre.

The court heard Stewart, now working in a local factory, committed the brazen theft to feed a gambling addiction.

Acceptance of gambling ‘illness’

His solicitor Paul Ralph said: “It was a period when he was drinking too much and he had an online gambling habit.

“Things are much better now.”

Sheriff William Wood told Stewart: “You have done well to have gathered up the funds to pay back your employers.

“But we cannot escape the fact that you had been put in a position of trust.

“I accept that addictions are illnesses but that is no reasonable excuse to take from others.”

Stewart was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within three months.

The court also issued a confiscation order for the stolen amount.

CCTV review

Fiscal depute Rebecca Kynaston said: “At the time of this offence, the accused was employed at The Foundry public house in Perth.

“The manager had cashed up the previous evening and put a quantity of money in the safe.

“The following morning, she went back to the safe and recounted the cash in order to put it into the tills.

“She became aware that there was a quantity of money missing.”

Gary Stewart was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.

Ms Kynaston told the court: “A review of CCTV was carried out and the accused was seen entering the premises at 4am, using his keys.

“He walked through the bar towards the area where the safe is located.

“The accused was then seen to leave some 20 minutes later. He locked up the premises.”

The fiscal depute said Stewart was the only person to have entered the bar that night and police were informed.

Stewart, of New Row, was originally charged with stealing £3,050, but pled guilty to taking the smaller amount.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

