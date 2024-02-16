Two-vehicle crash closes road between Kirriemuir and Glamis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Two-vehicle crash closes road between Kirriemuir and Glamis

The A928 has since re-opened.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Crash near Kirriemuir
The scene of the crash at Logie crossroads between Kirriemuir and Glamis. Image: Steve MacDougall, DC Thomson

A two-vehicle crash closed the road between Kirriemuir and Glamis on Friday morning.

The A928 was sealed off by police following the incident on the A928 near Logie crossroads just before 7am.

It was not known if there were any casualties.

The road has since re-opened.

Road re-opened

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.55am on Friday, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A928, south of Kirriemuir.

“The road was closed to allow the vehicles to be recovered, then reopened.”

crash near Kirriemuir
One of the vehicles was recovered. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure on the A928 between Kirriemuir and Glamis after a crash.
The A928 between Kirriemuir and Glamis was closed due to a crash. Image: Lindsey Hamilton DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 6.56am about a crash between two vehicles on the A928 between Kirriemuir and Glamis.

“We sent two appliances from Kirriemuir.”

Local bus services were affected, with Stagecoach posting: “Due to a police road closure, the 22 service will not be able to serve stops between Newton Hotel, Kirriemuir and Glamis.”

