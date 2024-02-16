Two-vehicle crash closes road between Kirriemuir and Glamis

A two-vehicle crash closed the road between Kirriemuir and Glamis on Friday morning.

The A928 was sealed off by police following the incident on the A928 near Logie crossroads just before 7am.

It was not known if there were any casualties.

The road has since re-opened.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.55am on Friday, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A928, south of Kirriemuir.

“The road was closed to allow the vehicles to be recovered, then reopened.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 6.56am about a crash between two vehicles on the A928 between Kirriemuir and Glamis.

“We sent two appliances from Kirriemuir.”

Local bus services were affected, with Stagecoach posting: “Due to a police road closure, the 22 service will not be able to serve stops between Newton Hotel, Kirriemuir and Glamis.”