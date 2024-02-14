Antonio Portales: Ambitious Dundee star targets Mexican Copa America call AND shot at Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antonio Portales: Ambitious Dundee star targets Mexican Copa America call AND shot at Champions League

The Dark Blues defender has been out injured since December 9.

By Mark Walker
Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.

Injured Dundee defender Antonio Portales insists he is determined to get back to full fitness to realise his dream of playing for Mexico in this summer’s Copa America.

Portales is currently side-lined with a hamstring injury picked up in December and has been unable to add to the 12 appearances he’s made for Tony Docherty’s side.

He’s not expected to be back until March, but is determined to end the season in style by catching the eye of Mexico boss Jaime Lozano for the tournament in June, where his country will face Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica in the USA.

He said: “I work every day and my ultimate aim is to bring me closer to the Mexican national team.

“It is my dream. I would love to achieve it as soon as possible,

Antonio Portales limps off for Dundee FC as Kevin Clancy awards Rangers their penalty. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales limps off for Dundee at Ibrox in December. Image: SNS

“I hope to make the squad for the Copa América and from there, I want to be a part of the 2026 World Cup, which we co-host.

“Every Mexican player who plays in Europe dreams of playing for his country.

I respect all the clubs in Mexico, but I want to use my time in Europe to progress.”

And Portales, in an interview in his homeland, also admitted he hopes to play in a higher league, for a club with European aspirations.

Antonio Portales: I want to inspire fellow Mexicans

He said: “In six months I would like to take a leap in my career to compete in another league, with another team that has aspirations of playing in the the Champions League or the Europa League.

“My aim is to be the inspiration to other Mexicans who want to move to Europe.”

Dundee are chasing a top six Premiership spot in their first season back in the top flight.

However, Tony Docherty’s side also have a chance to qualify for Europe, with fourth-placed Kilmarnock seven points ahead.

Conversation