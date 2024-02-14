Antonio Portales: Ambitious Dundee star targets Mexican Copa America call AND shot at Champions League

Injured Dundee defender Antonio Portales insists he is determined to get back to full fitness to realise his dream of playing for Mexico in this summer’s Copa America.

Portales is currently side-lined with a hamstring injury picked up in December and has been unable to add to the 12 appearances he’s made for Tony Docherty’s side.

He’s not expected to be back until March, but is determined to end the season in style by catching the eye of Mexico boss Jaime Lozano for the tournament in June, where his country will face Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica in the USA.

He said: “I work every day and my ultimate aim is to bring me closer to the Mexican national team.

“It is my dream. I would love to achieve it as soon as possible,

“I hope to make the squad for the Copa América and from there, I want to be a part of the 2026 World Cup, which we co-host.

“Every Mexican player who plays in Europe dreams of playing for his country.

“I respect all the clubs in Mexico, but I want to use my time in Europe to progress.”

And Portales, in an interview in his homeland, also admitted he hopes to play in a higher league, for a club with European aspirations.

Antonio Portales: I want to inspire fellow Mexicans

He said: “In six months I would like to take a leap in my career to compete in another league, with another team that has aspirations of playing in the the Champions League or the Europa League.

“My aim is to be the inspiration to other Mexicans who want to move to Europe.”

Dundee are chasing a top six Premiership spot in their first season back in the top flight.

However, Tony Docherty’s side also have a chance to qualify for Europe, with fourth-placed Kilmarnock seven points ahead.