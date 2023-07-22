Antonio Portales out to repay Dundee welcome and use move to ‘highlight quality of Mexican football’

New Dundee centre-back Antonio Portales says he is the type of player to “give everything all the time”, even in training sessions.

He has vowed to leave it all out on the pitch after this week finally arriving in Scotland.

The Mexican agreed to sign at Dens Park last month but he and fellow countryman Diego Pineda were only able to join up with the Dundee squad in the last few days.

International clearance came in time to allow manager Tony Docherty to give Pineda his debut in Saturday’s defeat to Airdrie, but a mistake by the Mexican FA denied Portales his.

The centre-back gave the Dundee fans a flavour of what they can expect.

Patience pays off

“The supporters, the fans and the coach will be proud of having me as part of the team and I want to repay their confidence,” said the 27-year-old.

“I have had the dream to play in Europe since I was a young boy so I am grateful to Dundee and to my agent for making it happen.

“I was always confident that I would get the chance one day, I have had to be patient and knew that if I did well at home it might come.

“I just kept playing as well as I could and it is by doing what I am best at that has got me this transfer.

“I like the principles of this club, this is a humble club and one with good traditions.

“I had a good year last season, winning promotion in Mexico, I can see similarities between the two teams.

“There will be focus on how we do in the Scottish league so we want to highlight the quality of Mexican football.

“Hopefully we can be successful and that will allow other players from Mexico to come here.

Every match a cup final

“Obviously I know of Celtic and Rangers, but also Aberdeen and Hibs too, who are traditional historic clubs in this country.

“But it’s not just about facing the big teams, I can’t wait to play everyone in Scottish football.

“Every match will be like a cup final for Dundee this season, every game is important and I will be motivated to face everyone.”

Like his team-mate, who also made the move from Mexico, Portales backs himself to adapt to the Scottish style.

He says he is well-versed in the physical side of things but also likes to bring the ball out from the back.

He and Pineda will be living together and already like what they have seen of the city.

Shared ambition

“Having Diego here with me will help us both settle into life in Scotland,” said Portales.

“We are former team-mates and good friends. If I could have chosen to come here with anyone it would have been Diego.

“He is a great person and a good player. We are similar on the pitch and off it too.

“We both want to be the best players we can for Dundee and make this journey as successful as possible.

“We have the same ambitions.”