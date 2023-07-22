Antonio Portales out to repay Dundee welcome and use move to ‘highlight quality of Mexican football’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antonio Portales out to repay Dundee welcome and use move to ‘highlight quality of Mexican football’

The defender said every match will be "like a cup final" for the Dens Park club in the Scottish Premiership this season.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee's new Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Dundee's new Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.

New Dundee centre-back Antonio Portales says he is the type of player to “give everything all the time”, even in training sessions.

He has vowed to leave it all out on the pitch after this week finally arriving in Scotland.

The Mexican agreed to sign at Dens Park last month but he and fellow countryman Diego Pineda were only able to join up with the Dundee squad in the last few days.

Diego Pineda and Antonio Portales this week finally arrived at Dundee. Image: SNS.

International clearance came in time to allow manager Tony Docherty to give Pineda his debut in Saturday’s defeat to Airdrie, but a mistake by the Mexican FA denied Portales his.

The centre-back gave the Dundee fans a flavour of what they can expect.

Patience pays off

“The supporters, the fans and the coach will be proud of having me as part of the team and I want to repay their confidence,” said the 27-year-old.

“I have had the dream to play in Europe since I was a young boy so I am grateful to Dundee and to my agent for making it happen.

“I was always confident that I would get the chance one day, I have had to be patient and knew that if I did well at home it might come.

“I just kept playing as well as I could and it is by doing what I am best at that has got me this transfer.

“I like the principles of this club, this is a humble club and one with good traditions.

“I had a good year last season, winning promotion in Mexico, I can see similarities between the two teams.

“There will be focus on how we do in the Scottish league so we want to highlight the quality of Mexican football.

“Hopefully we can be successful and that will allow other players from Mexico to come here.

Every match a cup final

“Obviously I know of Celtic and Rangers, but also Aberdeen and Hibs too, who are traditional historic clubs in this country.

“But it’s not just about facing the big teams, I can’t wait to play everyone in Scottish football.

“Every match will be like a cup final for Dundee this season, every game is important and I will be motivated to face everyone.”

Like his team-mate, who also made the move from Mexico, Portales backs himself to adapt to the Scottish style.

Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda back themselves to adapt to the Scottish game. Image: SNS.

He says he is well-versed in the physical side of things but also likes to bring the ball out from the back.

He and Pineda will be living together and already like what they have seen of the city.

Shared ambition

“Having Diego here with me will help us both settle into life in Scotland,” said Portales.

“We are former team-mates and good friends. If I could have chosen to come here with anyone it would have been Diego.

Dundee’s Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: Shutterstock.

“He is a great person and a good player. We are similar on the pitch and off it too.

“We both want to be the best players we can for Dundee and make this journey as successful as possible.

“We have the same ambitions.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron missed a second-half penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee striker Diego Pineda is a former Mexico youth international. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
New Dundee signings Diego Pineda (left) and Antonio Portales with young fans at Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Malachi Boateng
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
