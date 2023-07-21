Dundee new boy Diego Pineda opens up on fulfilling ‘dream’ and hopes of creating path for other Mexicans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee new boy Diego Pineda opens up on fulfilling ‘dream’ and hopes of creating path for other Mexicans

The striker backs himself and fellow countryman Antonio Portales to adapt to the Scottish game and inspire others to similar moves.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee striker Diego Pineda is a former Mexico youth international. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
New Dundee striker Diego Pineda has realised a “dream” in making a move to play his football in Europe.

The 28-year-old is one-half of the newly promoted Premiership side’s Mexican duo after following in the footsteps of his countryman, friend and former team-mate from back home Antonio Portales.

Not many Mexican players have made the move to play their football across the Atlantic.

Dundee’s Mexican duo Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The closest Pineda came was trips to play in tournaments with clubs and when he was part of the Mexican under-20s set-up – turning out against Scotland in a tournament held in the Netherlands.

Now he hopes that he and Portales can help to inspire others after the pair finally arrived in Scotland to start the next chapter of their careers.

Creating a pathway

“To play in Europe, that’s the dream of every football player, at least in Mexico,” said Pineda. “It’s my dream and I am happy it has come true.

“There were no real opportunities before. Nothing real. I have played in the national team under-20s.

“I played in many tournaments in Europe, but nothing close to getting a club

“Mexico has done well in World Cups and a few players have come to Europe.

“I think a lot of players could be in Europe and I hope we are creating the path for more players to come here.

“I also came to the UK to play the Milk Cup twice in Northern Ireland.

“We played against Scotland in the tournament in Holland. We played Scotland in the semi-final.

“We played a lot of tournaments in Spain, I played the Under-20s World Cup in New Zealand.”

Awaiting international clearance

The pair took part in an opening training session on Thursday and completed their first full session on Friday.

Their debuts may have to wait, however, and are still subject to international clearance.

That means Saturday’s Viaplay Cup group-stage match versus Airdrie may come too soon.

Pineda is aware of the different style of football he will encounter when he is given the go-ahead and backs himself to adapt.

He won’t be intimidated by the atmospheres generated by a full Celtic Park or Ibrox either, having made his debut for Atletico San Luis in “El Súper Clásico” versus Guadalajara.

“When I made my debut it was a classico, it was a derby in the Azteca Stadium – so it’s 100,000 people.

“That was my debut. I have been on the big stage.

Pineda and Portales meet young Dees. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Antonio has also played for Monterrey, it’s a big team. Right now, it is in the top three teams in Mexico. So he has also played on a big stage.

“Going to Celtic and Rangers won’t be a problem, but it’s also very nice to see a lot of people and also the pressure. It’s exciting for us.

“Those types of games attracted us to come here.”

