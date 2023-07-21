Dundee new boy Diego Pineda opens up on fulfilling ‘dream’ and hopes of creating path for other Mexicans

New Dundee striker Diego Pineda has realised a “dream” in making a move to play his football in Europe.

The 28-year-old is one-half of the newly promoted Premiership side’s Mexican duo after following in the footsteps of his countryman, friend and former team-mate from back home Antonio Portales.

Not many Mexican players have made the move to play their football across the Atlantic.

The closest Pineda came was trips to play in tournaments with clubs and when he was part of the Mexican under-20s set-up – turning out against Scotland in a tournament held in the Netherlands.

Now he hopes that he and Portales can help to inspire others after the pair finally arrived in Scotland to start the next chapter of their careers.

Creating a pathway

“To play in Europe, that’s the dream of every football player, at least in Mexico,” said Pineda. “It’s my dream and I am happy it has come true.

“There were no real opportunities before. Nothing real. I have played in the national team under-20s.

“I played in many tournaments in Europe, but nothing close to getting a club

“Mexico has done well in World Cups and a few players have come to Europe.

“I think a lot of players could be in Europe and I hope we are creating the path for more players to come here.

“I also came to the UK to play the Milk Cup twice in Northern Ireland.

“We played against Scotland in the tournament in Holland. We played Scotland in the semi-final.

“We played a lot of tournaments in Spain, I played the Under-20s World Cup in New Zealand.”

Awaiting international clearance

The pair took part in an opening training session on Thursday and completed their first full session on Friday.

Their debuts may have to wait, however, and are still subject to international clearance.

That means Saturday’s Viaplay Cup group-stage match versus Airdrie may come too soon.

Pineda is aware of the different style of football he will encounter when he is given the go-ahead and backs himself to adapt.

He won’t be intimidated by the atmospheres generated by a full Celtic Park or Ibrox either, having made his debut for Atletico San Luis in “El Súper Clásico” versus Guadalajara.

“When I made my debut it was a classico, it was a derby in the Azteca Stadium – so it’s 100,000 people.

“That was my debut. I have been on the big stage.

“Antonio has also played for Monterrey, it’s a big team. Right now, it is in the top three teams in Mexico. So he has also played on a big stage.

“Going to Celtic and Rangers won’t be a problem, but it’s also very nice to see a lot of people and also the pressure. It’s exciting for us.

“Those types of games attracted us to come here.”