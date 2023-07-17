Dundee boss Tony Docherty ‘itching to get started’ as he reveals timeline for Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrival and team news for Bonnyrigg clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty ‘itching to get started’ as he reveals timeline for Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrival and team news for Bonnyrigg clash

The Dark Blues kick off the 2023/24 season at the home of the Rosey Posey on Tuesday.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty insists Dundee have left “no stone unturned” in their preparation for a tricky season-opener at Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Dark Blues kick off their 2023/24 campaign on Tuesday night having watched the likes of Dundee United, St Johnstone and St Mirren fall to 1-0 defeats at lower-league opposition over the weekend.

Bonnyrigg themselves kicked off their Group E campaign with defeat at Inverness.

And Docherty has ensured preparation for his debut as a first-team manager has been as thorough as it possibly could be.

“Bonnyrigg are a good side, they have an experienced manager in Robbie Horn who has done a great job there,” he told Courier Sport.

Bonnyrigg Rose were beaten by Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage

“They did really well last season as a newly-promoted team and finished eighth with 42 points.

“They have a reputation of starting seasons really well so we’ll need to be careful.

“We had them watched on Saturday and have watched previous games and they are no mugs so we give them full respect.

“They were the joint top-scorers in League Two last season so they have really good attacking options in Ross Watson, Smart Osadalor and Ross Gray.

“Then Keiran McGachie comes off the bench on Saturday and scores against Inverness.

Zak Rudden scored the only goal of the game. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Zak Rudden scored the only goal of the game as Dundee beat Cove Rangers on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“There’s no stone unturned in terms of the opposition we are playing and we give them the utmost respect because they are a good side, particularly at home.

“We’ll be a scalp to them and we have to realise that.

“I’ve been pleased with our pre-season but I’m not getting carried away.

“We’re itching to get started now.”

New faces

Docherty is hoping to add more new faces to his squad this week.

The Dark Blues are chasing a loan move for Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng, who spent last season at Queen’s Park.

There was also hope Dundee would see Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrive at the club ahead of Tuesday’s clash after they received international clearance to complete their moves from Mexico.

However, the wait will go on a little longer.

Docherty said: “The plan is they’ll be here on Thursday. Obviously we have the game Tuesday then the players are off Wednesday so hopefully they will join the group on Thursday.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with them both and from the video Antonio posted you can see they are extremely keen to get here.

“We’re desperate to get them in.”

Team news

Dundee will, though, welcome new signing Scott Tiffoney back into the squad after he sat out Saturday’s friendly win over Cove Rangers.

Jordan McGhee made his comeback from injury in that 1-0 victory while Tyler French is also nearing a return from his broken leg.

One who is missing, however, is Charlie Reilly with a calf strain.

Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS.
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly remains out with injury. Image: SNS.

There is no timescale for his return, though.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on him in terms of timescale because he’s just a victim of his own enthusiasm,” Docherty explained.

“He did extra training in the close season to be ready for coming up here but unfortunately he picked up a wee strain.

“Then when he came in he aggravated it again. I don’t want to put pressure on him because I want him to come back when he’s ready.

“But it won’t be too long. He’s a good player and a good addition to the squad.”

