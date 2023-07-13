Dundee chase loan signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng

Dundee are keen to bring Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng back to Scotland.

The 21-year-old impressed last season on loan at Queen’s Park where he played 41 times.

The Athletic have reported the youngster is “close” to joining the Dark Blues on loan for the coming Premiership season.

It’s understood a deal is not yet done, however.

Boateng has been in the Palace academy since the age of 11 and won both the U/18 and U/23 Player of the Year award at Selhurst Park.

Last season he helped the Spiders push Dundee all the way in the Championship title race.

He scored three times, including in the play-off defeat to Partick Thistle, but ultimately couldn’t see Queen’s Park up to the top flight.

Boateng, however, could now get that Premiership chance at Tony Docherty’s Dundee if they can get a deal over the line.

The Dark Blues have already added Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Jon McCracken on loan already this summer.