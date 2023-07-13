Dundee chase loan signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee chase loan signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng

The former Queen's Park star is nearing a return to Scotland according to reports down south.

By George Cran
Malachi Boateng spent last season at Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Malachi Boateng spent last season at Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

Dundee are keen to bring Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng back to Scotland.

The 21-year-old impressed last season on loan at Queen’s Park where he played 41 times.

The Athletic have reported the youngster is “close” to joining the Dark Blues on loan for the coming Premiership season.

It’s understood a deal is not yet done, however.

Boateng has been in the Palace academy since the age of 11 and won both the U/18 and U/23 Player of the Year award at Selhurst Park.

Malachi Boateng takes on Dundee. Image: SNS.
Malachi Boateng takes on Dundee. Image: SNS.

Last season he helped the Spiders push Dundee all the way in the Championship title race.

He scored three times, including in the play-off defeat to Partick Thistle, but ultimately couldn’t see Queen’s Park up to the top flight.

Boateng, however, could now get that Premiership chance at Tony Docherty’s Dundee if they can get a deal over the line.

The Dark Blues have already added Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Jon McCracken on loan already this summer.

