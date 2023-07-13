Dundee United and St Johnstone bank six-figure fees as World Cup windfalls drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United and St Johnstone bank six-figure fees as World Cup windfalls drop

Aziz Behich, Dylan Levitt and David Wotherspoon all went to Qatar 2022

By Alan Temple
Aziz Behich and David Wotherspoon, representing Dundee United and St Johnstone
Aziz Behich and David Wotherspoon. Images: SNS

Dundee United and St Johnstone have banked six-figure fees following their players’ participation at the 2022 World Cup.

The Tangerines were represented by Aziz Behich, with the flying full-back playing every minute for the Socceroos as they reached the last-16 in Qatar.

Dylan Levitt, who has since joined Hibs, also went to the showpiece in the Middle-East.

Aziz Behich in action for Dundee United
Aziz Behich’s Dundee United future is in doubt. Image: SNS

And a report from FIFA released on Thursday confirmed the windfall United would receive as part of the association’s Club Benefits Programme.

The Tannadice outfit earned $242,734 (£186,000) due to Behich and Levitt’s selection. 

Saints payout

St Johnstone, meanwhile, were proudly represented by Bridge of Earn-born club legend David Wotherspoon.

The full list of FIFA World Cup payouts to Scottish clubs
FIFA payouts to Scottish clubs in full. Image: FIFA.com

The 33-year-old made his bow in the competition as a late substitute against Morocco.

And the Saintees have banked a healthy $208,058 (£160,000) due to Wotherspoon’s efforts. 

Best of the rest

Celtic’s Daizen Maeda featured for Japan, while Aaron Mooy was part of Australia’s squad along with Behich. Cameron Carter-Vickers was in the USA squad and Josip Juranovic represented Croatia.

Josip Juranovic celebrates after scoring against Dundee United
Juranovic celebrates after scoring against United last season. Image: SNS

That earned the Hoops $664,326 (£510,000).

Ex-Rangers man Borna Barisic saw Rangers bank $414,291 (£318,000).

Hearts trio Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles were in Graham Arnold’s Aussie squad along with St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus.

That meant a $325,775 (£250,000) payout for the Jambos and $76,653 (£59,000) for the Buddies.

