Dundee United and St Johnstone bank six-figure fees as World Cup windfalls drop

Dundee United and St Johnstone have banked six-figure fees following their players’ participation at the 2022 World Cup.

The Tangerines were represented by Aziz Behich, with the flying full-back playing every minute for the Socceroos as they reached the last-16 in Qatar.

Dylan Levitt, who has since joined Hibs, also went to the showpiece in the Middle-East.

And a report from FIFA released on Thursday confirmed the windfall United would receive as part of the association’s Club Benefits Programme.

The Tannadice outfit earned $242,734 (£186,000) due to Behich and Levitt’s selection.

Saints payout

St Johnstone, meanwhile, were proudly represented by Bridge of Earn-born club legend David Wotherspoon.

The 33-year-old made his bow in the competition as a late substitute against Morocco.

And the Saintees have banked a healthy $208,058 (£160,000) due to Wotherspoon’s efforts.

Best of the rest

Celtic’s Daizen Maeda featured for Japan, while Aaron Mooy was part of Australia’s squad along with Behich. Cameron Carter-Vickers was in the USA squad and Josip Juranovic represented Croatia.

That earned the Hoops $664,326 (£510,000).

Ex-Rangers man Borna Barisic saw Rangers bank $414,291 (£318,000).

Hearts trio Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles were in Graham Arnold’s Aussie squad along with St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus.

That meant a $325,775 (£250,000) payout for the Jambos and $76,653 (£59,000) for the Buddies.