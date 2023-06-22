David Wotherspoon is open to Canada move as St Johnstone legend reflects on ‘disappointing’ McDiarmid Park exit

St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon is open to the idea of playing his club football in Canada.

The three-time cup winner was released by Saints at the end of last season after manager Steven MacLean decided his old team-mate didn’t fit into his plans for the new Premiership campaign.

Wotherspoon’s primary focus is helping Canada to Gold Cup success in the USA over the next few weeks, with their first group game taking place on Wednesday.

And when it then comes to securing his next club, the 33-year-old will consider leaving Scotland.

“Maybe this tournament will help me get noticed and somebody watching will want to sign me,” he said.

“To be honest, I’m open to any options. I’ll consider them all.

“I’ve talked about it with my wife and whatever comes up, we need to look at it.

“Hopefully there will be something in the pipeline soon.

“My agent has told me there’s been interest from a few different clubs but there’s nothing concrete yet.

“I’m possibly going to hold some meetings with different clubs while I’m out here.

“I’m looking forward to that and we’ll see what happens.”

Wotherspoon was shocked to be released by the club he had spent a decade enjoying unparalleled success with.

“I still feel the same as I did at the time,” he admitted.

“It’s not a nice feeling to know that you’re not wanted at the club you’ve spent so many years with.

“It was disappointing the way it finished because I’ve spent most of my career there – not being able to say ‘goodbye’ to people and things like that.

“But it is what it is. That’s football. These big decisions have got to be made and it’s just unfortunate the way it’s worked out.

“For me, it’s about looking for the next chapter in my career and life now.

“It is tough to be sitting there without a job.

“It’s stressful for me and my family. But I’ve got people around me for support and I’m looking forward to my next challenge.

“I’ve got to be patient and wait for the right one.

“The last few weeks have been a learning experience as well, which will hopefully stand me in good stead for the future.”

Tough for both of them

It wasn’t just Wotherspoon who struggled with the conversation that brought his Saints career to an end.

“I think Macca found it hard as well,” he said.

“He had to make his decision and he found it tough to do.

“That’s football. It was hard to hear. I thought that there would be something and hearing there wasn’t really wasn’t easy.”

Not for the first time, Wotherspoon wanted to thank Saints fans for their response to the news of his McDiarmid Park departure.

“It was quite incredible,” he said. “I was really overwhelmed by the whole reaction and the comments that came flooding in across social media.

I can honestly say – having watched Saints for almost 50 years – David Wotherspoon is my favourite ever Saintee. He lived the dream of all of us fans. Hopefully see him back some day – as manager. Thank you Spoony 💙🤍💙 — Double Cup Winners (@SJFC1885) May 30, 2023

“So many people messaged me – players, staff members, friends, family – the outpouring was really touching.

“One of my Canada team-mates even messaged to ask if I was retiring because of everything that was being said on Twitter! I was like, ‘no, no, no – not yet!’

“I’ve been grateful for all the support over the years and grateful for it over the last few weeks.”

Going for gold

Having another medal to strive for – this time with Canada – has been the ideal pick-me-up for Wotherspoon.

“It’s been a quick turnaround from the end of the season,” he said. “I had a nice couple of weeks to spend time with my family but we had to cut our holidays a few hours short so I could make a flight to Las Vegas.

“I’m loving being back with the Canada squad.

“We’re going into the Gold Cup feeling confident about our chances.

“I think we can win it. We’ve got a great squad and a great chance.

“There are a few new faces and we’ve definitely got enough to go and do it.

“This has been perfect for me.

“The holiday helped take my mind off everything and now I’ve got this to be part of, which has given me a focus and a drive for the next couple of weeks.

“It’s a great confidence booster to be back involved with so many unbelievable players.

“I’ll get in great condition for the Gold Cup. That’s my focus.

“It probably won’t be until I’m retired that I’ll properly look back on everything I achieved at Saints and all the special memories.”