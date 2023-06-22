David Wotherspoon is open to Canada move as St Johnstone legend reflects on ‘disappointing’ McDiarmid Park exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wotherspoon is open to Canada move as St Johnstone legend reflects on ‘disappointing’ McDiarmid Park exit

The 33-year-old is aiming for Gold Cup success and will then be making a career change.

By Eric Nicolson
Former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon is open to signing for a club in Canada.
David Wotherspoon is on Canada duty. Image: Shutterstock.

The three-time cup winner was released by Saints at the end of last season after manager Steven MacLean decided his old team-mate didn’t fit into his plans for the new Premiership campaign.

Wotherspoon’s primary focus is helping Canada to Gold Cup success in the USA over the next few weeks, with their first group game taking place on Wednesday.

And when it then comes to securing his next club, the 33-year-old will consider leaving Scotland.

“Maybe this tournament will help me get noticed and somebody watching will want to sign me,” he said.

“To be honest, I’m open to any options. I’ll consider them all.

“I’ve talked about it with my wife and whatever comes up, we need to look at it.

“Hopefully there will be something in the pipeline soon.

“My agent has told me there’s been interest from a few different clubs but there’s nothing concrete yet.

“I’m possibly going to hold some meetings with different clubs while I’m out here.

“I’m looking forward to that and we’ll see what happens.”

Wotherspoon was shocked to be released by the club he had spent a decade enjoying unparalleled success with.

“I still feel the same as I did at the time,” he admitted.

“It’s not a nice feeling to know that you’re not wanted at the club you’ve spent so many years with.

“It was disappointing the way it finished because I’ve spent most of my career there – not being able to say ‘goodbye’ to people and things like that.

“But it is what it is. That’s football. These big decisions have got to be made and it’s just unfortunate the way it’s worked out.

“For me, it’s about looking for the next chapter in my career and life now.

“It is tough to be sitting there without a job.

“It’s stressful for me and my family. But I’ve got people around me for support and I’m looking forward to my next challenge.

“I’ve got to be patient and wait for the right one.

“The last few weeks have been a learning experience as well, which will hopefully stand me in good stead for the future.”

Tough for both of them

It wasn’t just Wotherspoon who struggled with the conversation that brought his Saints career to an end.

“I think Macca found it hard as well,” he said.

“He had to make his decision and he found it tough to do.

“That’s football. It was hard to hear. I thought that there would be something and hearing there wasn’t really wasn’t easy.”

Not for the first time, Wotherspoon wanted to thank Saints fans for their response to the news of his McDiarmid Park departure.

“It was quite incredible,” he said. “I was really overwhelmed by the whole reaction and the comments that came flooding in across social media.

“So many people messaged me – players, staff members, friends, family – the outpouring was really touching.

“One of my Canada team-mates even messaged to ask if I was retiring because of everything that was being said on Twitter! I was like, ‘no, no, no – not yet!’

“I’ve been grateful for all the support over the years and grateful for it over the last few weeks.”

Going for gold

Having another medal to strive for – this time with Canada – has been the ideal pick-me-up for Wotherspoon.

“It’s been a quick turnaround from the end of the season,” he said. “I had a nice couple of weeks to spend time with my family but we had to cut our holidays a few hours short so I could make a flight to Las Vegas.

“I’m loving being back with the Canada squad.

“We’re going into the Gold Cup feeling confident about our chances.

“I think we can win it. We’ve got a great squad and a great chance.

“There are a few new faces and we’ve definitely got enough to go and do it.

David Wotherspoon and his team-mates applaud the Canadian fans after their defeat to Croatia in the World Cup.
David Wotherspoon and his team-mates applaud the Canadian fans after their defeat to Croatia. Image: Shutterstock.

“This has been perfect for me.

“The holiday helped take my mind off everything and now I’ve got this to be part of, which has given me a focus and a drive for the next couple of weeks.

“It’s a great confidence booster to be back involved with so many unbelievable players.

“I’ll get in great condition for the Gold Cup. That’s my focus.

“It probably won’t be until I’m retired that I’ll properly look back on everything I achieved at Saints and all the special memories.”

