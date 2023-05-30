St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon among 8 Perth players released by McDiarmid Park club

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone will not be offering a new contract to club legend, David Wotherspoon.

The three-time cup winner, the greatest ever Saints player in the eyes of many fans, is one of eight men who have been released.

Michael O’Halloran, another with three medals to his name, will also move on.

Jamie Murphy, Charlie Gilmour, Eetu Vertainen, Bobby Dailly, William Sandford and Spencer Moreland complete the list.

Theo Bair, who has a year left on his contract but hasn’t featured in the last two match-day squads, has been made available for transfer.

Wotherspoon will receive a testimonial, it has been announced.

And manager Steven MacLean paid tribute to the Canadian international’s contribution to the Saints cause over the last decade.

“David is a St Johnstone legend and I have total respect for him as a professional footballer and as a person,” he said.

“He’s played a huge role in all of our successes in the past decade.

“I’ve had a chat with him to explain the reasons behind my decision. I feel I have made the right choice for the football club as we move forward.

“I’d like to wish David the very best in whatever comes next for him in his career.”

MacLean added: “I’ve had conversations with all of the lads who were out of contract and one or two of the decisions were hard ones to break to the players involved.

“Jamie is a model professional and gave his all for Saints in his year here. Michael has been part of the cup successes. I wish them both well.”

Fully deserves legendary status

New CEO, Stan Harris, said: “David has made a significant contribution to St Johnstone over a decade and fully deserves his status as a club legend.

“On and off the park, he has served us wonderfully well.

“He goes with the best wishes of myself and everyone else on the board.

“Also, on behalf of the board, we wish Murray Davidson the very best as he retires from football.

“Murray has been at Saints for 14 years and his overall contribution has been outstanding.”