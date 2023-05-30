Courts Abusive Montrose carer smashed egg over pregnant woman’s head and hurled faeces at her Scott Kidd tipped a pot of food over her and flung a box of his faeces in her direction as he systematically degraded his vulnerable victim. By Gordon Currie May 30 2023, 1.38pm Share Abusive Montrose carer smashed egg over pregnant woman’s head and hurled faeces at her Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4435624/montrose-carer-egg-box/ Copy Link Scott Kidd appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]