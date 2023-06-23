Council prepares enforcement action against controversial Bridge of Earn church

Perth and Kinross Council has warned it is prepared to take enforcement action against a controversial church in Bridge of Earn.

In June 2020, Perth Gospel Trust was given permission for a new place of worship for up to 40 people in the Perthshire town.

This was despite objections over flooding on Old Edinburgh Road.

The development was completed in November 2022 but the council now says the trust has breached three planning conditions.

Trees, fence and cladding

These are:

Removal of trees that were meant to be retained;

Erection of a timber-screened boundary fence without permission;

Unauthorised cladding.

The trust says it was given 30 days to address the breaches or face formal enforcement proceedings.

As a result, it has submitted a new planning application to rectify the issue of cladding.

The proposal is to install a grey and brown covering with a wood effect.

The trust’s planning statement said: “The applicants have provided sample and specifications for the proposed cladding.

“When viewed in its surrounding context [the cladding] will not harm the appearance of the area.

“Nor will it offend place making.”

The council will decide on the application, which gives no details on possible measures relating to the other two planning breaches.

Council shrugged off flooding worries

Perth Gospel Trust is affiliated with the global Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

Its accepted application for Old Edinburgh Road came shortly after a plan for a place of worship in Kinfauns was rejected.

Despite numerous objections from residents, planning officers claimed the church would not increase flooding in the area.

In its 2020 report, the local authority said: “Following extensive investigation and the fact that the road and parking areas will be permeable to allow water to infiltrate directly into the soil it is not anticipated that any surface water will flow onto Old Edinburgh Road.

“It is also noted that the building will be constructed above the flood plain.

“Therefore, there is no increase in flood risk to local residents.”

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.