Council prepares enforcement action against controversial Bridge of Earn church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council prepares enforcement action against controversial Bridge of Earn church

Perth and Kinross Council says Perth Gospel Trust has breached three planning conditions.

By Stephen Eighteen
Perth Gospel Trust's new church on Old Edinburgh Road, Bridge of Earn.
Perth Gospel Trust's new church on Old Edinburgh Road, Bridge of Earn. Image: Google.

Perth and Kinross Council has warned it is prepared to take enforcement action against a controversial church in Bridge of Earn.

In June 2020, Perth Gospel Trust was given permission for a new place of worship for up to 40 people in the Perthshire town.

This was despite objections over flooding on Old Edinburgh Road.

The development was completed in November 2022 but the council now says the trust has breached three planning conditions.

Trees, fence and cladding

These are:

  • Removal of trees that were meant to be retained;
  • Erection of a timber-screened boundary fence without permission;
  • Unauthorised cladding.
Perth Gospel Trust's new church on Old Edinburgh Road, Bridge of Earn.
The council says three planning breaches have taken place on the site. Image: Google.

The trust says it was given 30 days to address the breaches or face formal enforcement proceedings.

As a result, it has submitted a new planning application to rectify the issue of cladding.

The proposal is to install a grey and brown covering with a wood effect.

The trust’s planning statement said: “The applicants have provided sample and specifications for the proposed cladding.

“When viewed in its surrounding context [the cladding] will not harm the appearance of the area.

“Nor will it offend place making.”

The council will decide on the application, which gives no details on possible measures relating to the other two planning breaches.

Council shrugged off flooding worries

Perth Gospel Trust is affiliated with the global Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

Its accepted application for Old Edinburgh Road came shortly after a plan for a place of worship in Kinfauns was rejected.

Despite numerous objections from residents, planning officers claimed the church would not increase flooding in the area.

In its 2020 report, the local authority said: “Following extensive investigation and the fact that the road and parking areas will be permeable to allow water to infiltrate directly into the soil it is not anticipated that any surface water will flow onto Old Edinburgh Road.

“It is also noted that the building will be constructed above the flood plain.

“Therefore, there is no increase in flood risk to local residents.”

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.

More from The Courier

Suzanne Milne pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court.
Alyth woman admits monkey taunts and murder threats in bitter dispute with neighbour
Bazball is here to stay and Ben Stokes won't back down.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Ben Stokes will make cricket fans out of all of us and…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Silencers preview Picture shows; Silencers frontman Jimme O'Neill has been releasing music for 45 years.. na. Supplied by Thesupermat Date; Unknown
'I felt like Rod Stewart': Silencers' frontman Jimme O'Neill reveals new album inspiration ahead…
(Left to right) Gordon Strachan, Tony Docherty and No 2 Stuart Taylor are working together to make the transfer window a success for Dundee. Images: David Young/SNS
Tony Docherty insists EVERYONE at Dundee pulling together to ensure 'most important part of…
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. Edy the clown prepares to keep the crowd entertained in between acts at the show Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Clowning is a hard job': Edy the clown opens up on life in the…
Frank To
Dundee graduate exhibits in James Bond and Duke of Edinburgh’s club
Courier News - Perth - Kim Cessford story; CR000**** traffic delays on the A90 Dundee to Perth route caused long tailbacks near Inchture. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the line of traffic that was delayed, A90, Inchture, 15th February 2019. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Drivers face weekend contraflow on A90 between Dundee and Perth
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has the chance to change manager Steven MacLean's mind in pre-season.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean explains Theo Bair transfer list decision
Chloe practises at home with iRacing online simulations between races, used religiously by F1 drivers like Max Verstappen. Image: Phil Hannah.
Perth's F1 Academy driver Chloe Grant on fan mail, sexism and why she keeps…
The court heard about Neil Rawlinson's dirty 'Santa' chat.
'Santa' paedophile from Fife caught by hunters in Christmas Eve sting